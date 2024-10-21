Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total income was RMB5,543 million ( US$790 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB8,050 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023. Net loss was RMB725 million ( US$103 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net profit of RMB131 million in the same period of 2023.

(In millions except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,





2023

2024

YoY

RMB

RMB USD



Total income 8,050

5,543 790

(31.1 %) Total expenses (7,747)

(6,262) (892)

(19.2 %) Total expenses excluding credit

impairment losses, finance costs and

other (gains)/losses (4,650)

(2,982) (425)

(35.9 %) Credit impairment losses, finance costs and

other (gains)/losses (3,097)

(3,279) (467)

5.9 % Net profit/(loss) 131

(725) (103)

(653.7 %)

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Total outstanding balance of loans was RMB213.1 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to RMB366.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 , representing a decrease of 41.8%, among which the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans was RMB46.4 billion as of September 30, 2024 , compared to RMB36.1 billion as of September 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 28.7%.

as of compared to as of , representing a decrease of 41.8%, among which the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans was as of , compared to as of , representing an increase of 28.7%. Total new loans enabled were RMB50.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024, which remained flattish compared to RMB50.5 billion in the same period of 2023, among which new consumer finance loans were RMB26.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB20.6 billion in the same period of 2023, representing an increase of 27.8%.

in the third quarter of 2024, which remained flattish compared to in the same period of 2023, among which new consumer finance loans were in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023, representing an increase of 27.8%. Cumulative number of borrowers increased by 24.1% to approximately 24.8 million as of September 30, 2024 from approximately 20.0 million as of September 30, 2023 .

from approximately 20.0 million as of . As of September 30, 2024 , including the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 64.2% of its outstanding balance, up from 31.8% as of September 30, 2023 . Credit enhancement partners bore risk on the other 35.1% of the outstanding balance, among which Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China , Ltd. accounted for a majority.

, including the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 64.2% of its outstanding balance, up from 31.8% as of . Credit enhancement partners bore risk on the other 35.1% of the outstanding balance, among which Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of , Ltd. accounted for a majority. As of September 30, 2024 , excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 58.7% of its outstanding balance, up from 25.7% as of September 30, 2023 .

, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 58.7% of its outstanding balance, up from 25.7% as of . For the third quarter of 2024, the Company's retail credit enablement business take rate [1] based on loan balance was 9.7%, as compared to 7.8% for the third quarter of 2023.

based on loan balance was 9.7%, as compared to 7.8% for the third quarter of 2023. C-M3 flow rate [2] for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 0.9% in the third quarter of 2024, which is flattish compared to the second quarter of 2024. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had enabled were 0.9% and 0.9% respectively in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.9% and 0.7% respectively in the second quarter of 2024.

for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 0.9% in the third quarter of 2024, which is flattish compared to the second quarter of 2024. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had enabled were 0.9% and 0.9% respectively in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.9% and 0.7% respectively in the second quarter of 2024. Days past due ("DPD") 30+ delinquency rate [3] for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 5.2% as of September 30, 2024 , as compared to 5.4% as of June 30, 2024 . DPD 30+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 5.5% as of September 30, 2024 , as compared to 5.8% as of June 30, 2024 . DPD 30+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 4.5% as of September 30, 2024 , as compared to 4.1% as of June 30, 2024 .

for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 5.2% as of , as compared to 5.4% as of . DPD 30+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 5.5% as of , as compared to 5.8% as of . DPD 30+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 4.5% as of , as compared to 4.1% as of . DPD 90+ delinquency rate [4] for total loans enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 3.2% as of September 30, 2024 , as compared to 3.4% as of June 30, 2024 . DPD 90+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 3.4% as of September 30, 2024 , as compared to 3.7% as of June 30, 2024 . DPD 90+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 2.5% as of September 30, 2024 , as compared to 2.5% as of June 30, 2024 .

for total loans enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 3.2% as of , as compared to 3.4% as of . DPD 90+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 3.4% as of , as compared to 3.7% as of . DPD 90+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 2.5% as of , as compared to 2.5% as of . As of September 30, 2024 , the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio[5] for consumer finance loans was 1.2% as compared to 1.4% as of June 30, 2024 .

[1] The take rate of retail credit enablement business is calculated by dividing the aggregated amount of loan enablement service fees, post-origination service fees, net interest income (excluding revenue from PAObank and LUAN credit subsidiaries), guarantee income and the penalty fees and account management fees by the average outstanding balance of loans enabled for each period. [2] C-M3 flow rate estimates the percentage of current loans that will become non-performing at the end of three months, and is defined as the product of (i) the loan balance that is overdue from 1 to 29 days as a percentage of the total current loan balance of the previous month, (ii) the loan balance that is overdue from 30 to 59 days as a percentage of the loan balance that was overdue from 1 to 29 days in the previous month, and (iii) the loan balance that is overdue from 60 to 89 days as a percentage of the loan balance that was overdue from 30 days to 59 days in the previous month. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, PAObank and LUAN credit subsidiaries are excluded from the flow rate calculation. [3] DPD 30+ delinquency rate refers to the outstanding balance of loans for which any payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due divided by the outstanding balance of loans. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, PAObank and LUAN credit subsidiaries are excluded from the calculation. [4] DPD 90+ delinquency rate refers to the outstanding balance of loans for which any payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due divided by the outstanding balance of loans. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, PAObank and LUAN credit subsidiaries are excluded from the calculation. [5] Non-performing loan ratio for consumer finance loans is calculated by using the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans for which any payment is 91 or more calendar days past due and not written off, and certain restructured loans, divided by the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans.

Mr. YongSuk Cho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lufax, commented, "During the third quarter, while Puhui loan demand remained weak, our consumer finance business continued to grow and delivered a solid performance. We maintained stable asset quality, with the C-M3 flow rate of our Puhui loans remaining steady despite declining balances, while our consumer finance NPL ratio continued to improve. As we anticipate it will take time for small business owners to benefit from recent stimulus policies enacted in late September, we are maintaining a cautious and diligent approach to our business strategies. In the meantime, we will place additional emphasis on non-SBO customers and continue to develop our consumer finance business. This balanced approach, combined with our ongoing risk management efforts, positions us well to navigate the evolving landscape while supporting the financial needs of both SBO and non-SBO customers in China's dynamic economy."

Mr. Gregory Gibb, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lufax, commented, "Our continued focus on operational refinements has yielded solid results. By maintaining a prudent approach to credit standards, our C-M3 flow rate of Puhui loans stabilized at 0.9% and the NPL ratio for consumer finance loans further decreased to 1.2%. Meanwhile, the ongoing rollout of our 100% guarantee model for Puhui loans has had a favorable impact on the take rate of our outstanding balance, which reached 9.7% this quarter. In addition, our consumer finance business demonstrated continuous growth, with a 27.8% year-over-year increase in new loan sales, comprising 52% of total new loan sales in the quarter. As we strive for sustainable long-term growth, our vigilant approach and continued operational enhancements will remain essential."

Mr. Alston Peiqing Zhu, Chief Financial Officer of Lufax, commented, "During the third quarter, our two main operating entities maintained their solid capital positions. Our guarantee subsidiary's leverage ratio stood at 2.6x, well within the 10x regulatory limit. At the same time, our consumer finance subsidiary had a healthy 14.9% capital adequacy ratio, as compared to the 10.5% regulatory requirement. We remain committed to our prudent strategy as we seek to improve our market position and drive success for our business and our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TOTAL INCOME

Total income was RMB5,543 million (US$790 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB8,050 million in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 31%.



Three Months Ended September 30,



(In millions except percentages,

unaudited) 2023

2024

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Technology platform-based income 3,259 40.5 %

1,633 29.5 %

(49.9 %) Net interest income 3,307 41.1 %

2,687 48.5 %

(18.8 %) Guarantee income 941 11.7 %

818 14.7 %

(13.1 %) Other income 291 3.6 %

333 6.0 %

14.3 % Investment income 253 3.1 %

73 1.3 %

(71.1 %) Share of net profits of investments

accounted for using the equity method (1) 0.0 %

- -

100.0 % Total income 8,050 100.0 %

5,543 100.0 %

(31.1 %)

Technology platform-based income was RMB1,633 million ( US$233 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3,259 million in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 49.9%, due to 1) the decrease of retail credit service fees as a result of the decrease in loan balance and 2) the decrease of referral and other technology platform-based income due to the Company's exit from the Lujintong [6] business that it had previously conducted.

was ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 49.9%, due to 1) the decrease of retail credit service fees as a result of the decrease in loan balance and 2) the decrease of referral and other technology platform-based income due to the Company's exit from the Lujintong business that it had previously conducted. Net interest income was RMB2,687 million ( US$383 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3,307 million in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 18.8%, mainly due to the decrease in loan balance, partially offset by the increase of net interest income from the Company's consumer finance business.

was ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 18.8%, mainly due to the decrease in loan balance, partially offset by the increase of net interest income from the Company's consumer finance business. Guarantee income was RMB818 million ( US$117 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB941 million in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 13.1%, primarily due to a lower average fee rate.

was ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 13.1%, primarily due to a lower average fee rate. Other income was RMB333 million ( US$47 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to other income of RMB291 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increased account management fees driven by improved collection performance.

was ( ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to other income of in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increased account management fees driven by improved collection performance. Investment income was RMB73 million ( US$10 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB253 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increased losses associated with certain investment assets.

[6] Lujintong was a platform the company launched in 2019, aiming to help its financial institution partners to acquire borrowers directly through dispersed sourcing nationwide. The company downscaled the operations of Lujintong in 2023 and ceased its operation by the end of April 2024.

TOTAL EXPENSES

Total expenses decreased by 19% to RMB6,262 million (US$892 million) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB7,747 million in the same period of 2023. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales and marketing expenses by 50% to RMB1,148 million (US$164 million) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB2,290 million in the same period of 2023. Total expenses excluding credit impairment losses, finance costs and other (gains)/losses decreased by 36% to RMB2,982 million (US$425 million) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB4,650 million in the same period of 2023.



Three Months Ended September 30,



(In millions except percentages, unaudited) 2023

2024

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Sales and marketing expenses 2,290 28.5 %

1,148 20.7 %

(49.9 %) General and administrative expenses 500 6.2 %

468 8.4 %

(6.4 %) Operation and servicing expenses 1,478 18.4 %

1,096 19.8 %

(25.8 %) Technology and analytics expenses 382 4.7 %

271 4.9 %

(29.2 %) Credit impairment losses 3,001 37.3 %

3,270 59.0 %

9.0 % Finance costs 40 0.5 %

59 1.1 %

48.9 % Other (gains)/losses - net 56 0.7 %

(50) (0.9 %)

(190.1 %) Total expenses 7,747 96.2 %

6,262 113.0 %

(19.2 %)

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 49.9% to RMB1,148 million ( US$164 million ) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB2,290 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to 1) decreased loan-related expenses as a result of the decrease in loan balance and 2) decreased retention expenses and referral expenses from platform service attributable to the Company's exit from the Lujintong business that it had previously conducted.

decreased by 49.9% to ( ) in the third quarter of 2024 from in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to 1) decreased loan-related expenses as a result of the decrease in loan balance and 2) decreased retention expenses and referral expenses from platform service attributable to the Company's exit from the Lujintong business that it had previously conducted. General and administrative expenses decreased by 6.4% to RMB468 million ( US$67 million ) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB500 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to our efforts to streamline operations and the decrease of tax and surcharge.

decreased by 6.4% to ( ) in the third quarter of 2024 from in the same period of 2023, mainly due to our efforts to streamline operations and the decrease of tax and surcharge. Operation and servicing expenses decreased by 25.8% to RMB1,096 million ( US$156 million ) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB1,478 million in the same period of 2023, due to the Company's expense control measures and the contraction in our loan balance, partially offset by increased commissions associated with improved collection performance.

decreased by 25.8% to ( ) in the third quarter of 2024 from in the same period of 2023, due to the Company's expense control measures and the contraction in our loan balance, partially offset by increased commissions associated with improved collection performance. Technology and analytics expenses decreased by 29.2% to RMB271 million ( US$39 million ) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB382 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the Company's expense control measures.

decreased by 29.2% to ( ) in the third quarter of 2024 from in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the Company's expense control measures. Credit impairment losses increased by 9.0% to RMB3,270 million ( US$466 million ) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB3,001 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to increased provision related to loans and certain investment assets.

increased by 9.0% to ( ) in the third quarter of 2024 from in the same period of 2023, mainly due to increased provision related to loans and certain investment assets. Finance costs increased by 48.9% to RMB59 million ( US$8 million ) in the third quarter of 2024 from RMB40 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of interest income from bank deposits, partially offset by the decrease of interest expenses as a result of our repayment of our C-Round Convertible Promissory Notes upon their maturity on September 30, 2023 .

increased by 48.9% to ( ) in the third quarter of 2024 from in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of interest income from bank deposits, partially offset by the decrease of interest expenses as a result of our repayment of our C-Round Convertible Promissory Notes upon their maturity on . Other gains were RMB50 million ( US$7 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to other losses of RMB56 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase of government subsidies.

NET LOSS

Net loss was RMB725 million (US$103 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net profit of RMB131 million in the same period of 2023, as a result of the aforementioned factors.

LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both RMB1.12 (US$0.16) in the third quarter of 2024. Each one ADS represents two ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company had RMB27,039 million (US$3,853 million) in cash at bank as of September 30, 2024, as compared to RMB39,599 million as of December 31, 2023. Net assets of the Company amounted to RMB86,340 million (US$12,303 million) as of September 30, 2024, as compared to RMB93,684 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed to address the needs of small business owners and others. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with 85 financial institutions in China as funding partners, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of September 30, 2024, as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lufax' s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Lufax has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, which involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Lufax' s goals and strategies; Lufax' s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lufax' s income, expenses or expenditures; expected growth of the retail credit enablement; Lufax' s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; Lufax's expectations regarding its relationship with borrowers, platform investors, funding sources, product providers and other business partners; general economic and business conditions; and government policies and regulations relating to the industry Lufax operates in. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lufax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lufax does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Technology platform-based

income 3,259,370

1,633,073

232,711

12,345,440

6,184,965

881,350 Net interest income 3,307,385

2,686,933

382,885

10,022,932

8,247,873

1,175,313 Guarantee income 940,803

817,591

116,506

3,506,208

2,592,991

369,498 Other income 291,132

332,811

47,425

828,764

969,594

138,166 Investment income 252,599

72,988

10,401

697,606

488,645

69,631 Share of net profits of

investments accounted for using

the equity method (817)

-

-

(2,404)

(691)

(98) Total income 8,050,472

5,543,396

789,928

27,398,546

18,483,377

2,633,860 Sales and marketing expenses (2,290,403)

(1,147,502)

(163,518)

(7,860,523)

(4,037,137)

(575,287) General and administrative expenses (499,899)

(467,692)

(66,646)

(1,749,315)

(1,460,891)

(208,175) Operation and servicing expenses (1,477,852)

(1,096,418)

(156,238)

(4,611,878)

(3,751,090)

(534,526) Technology and analytics expenses (382,161)

(270,713)

(38,576)

(1,067,777)

(798,446)

(113,778) Credit impairment losses (3,001,108)

(3,270,214)

(466,002)

(9,130,614)

(8,691,786)

(1,238,570) Finance costs (39,960)

(59,492)

(8,478)

(364,248)

(130,897)

(18,653) Other gains/(losses) - net (55,794)

50,279

7,165

117,062

(248,711)

(35,441) Total expenses (7,747,177)

(6,261,752)

(892,293)

(24,667,293)

(19,118,958)

(2,724,430) Profit before income tax

expenses 303,295

(718,356)

(102,365)

2,731,253

(635,581)

(90,570) Income tax expenses (172,322)

(6,898)

(983)

(864,292)

(1,649,625)

(235,070) Net profit/(loss) for the period 130,973

(725,254)

(103,348)

1,866,961

(2,285,206)

(325,639)























Net profit/(loss) attributable to:





















Owners of the Group 93,778

(874,806)

(124,659)

1,731,103

(2,537,341)

(361,568) Non-controlling interests 37,195

149,552

21,311

135,858

252,135

35,929 Net profit/(loss) for the period 130,973

(725,254)

(103,348)

1,866,961

(2,285,206)

(325,639)























Earnings per share





















-Basic earnings/(loss) per share 0.08

(0.56)

(0.08)

1.51

(1.98)

(0.28) -Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 0.08

(0.56)

(0.08)

1.51

(1.98)

(0.28) -Basic earnings/(loss) per ADS 0.16

(1.12)

(0.16)

3.02

(3.96)

(0.56) -Diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS 0.16

(1.12)

(0.16)

3.02

(3.96)

(0.56)

LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Cash at bank 39,598,785

27,038,935

3,853,017 Restricted cash 11,145,838

11,677,686

1,664,057 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 28,892,604

30,782,221

4,386,431 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income -

1,280,826

182,516 Financial assets at amortized cost 3,011,570

2,588,882

368,913 Accounts and other receivables and contract assets 7,293,671

4,535,535

646,309 Loans to customers 129,693,954

111,370,640

15,870,189 Deferred tax assets 5,572,042

5,980,096

852,157 Property and equipment 180,310

142,849

20,356 Investments accounted for using the equity method 2,609

-

- Intangible assets 874,919

988,869

140,913 Right-of-use assets 400,900

318,535

45,391 Goodwill 8,911,445

9,168,623

1,306,518 Other assets 1,444,362

575,413

81,996 Total assets 237,023,009

206,449,110

29,418,763 Liabilities









Payable to platform users 985,761

782,008

111,435 Borrowings 38,823,284

41,380,262

5,896,640 Customer deposits -

3,446,018

491,054 Current income tax liabilities 782,096

765,850

109,133 Accounts and other payables and contract liabilities 6,977,118

6,049,571

862,057 Payable to investors of consolidated structured entities 83,264,738

55,667,639

7,932,575 Financing guarantee liabilities 4,185,532

3,660,024

521,549 Deferred tax liabilities 524,064

395,651

56,380 Lease liabilities 386,694

319,161

45,480 Convertible promissory note payable 5,650,268

5,895,520

840,105 Other liabilities 1,759,672

1,747,155

248,968 Total liabilities 143,339,227

120,108,859

17,115,375 Equity









Share capital 75

117

17 Share premium 32,142,233

27,025,375

3,851,085 Treasury shares (5,642,768)

(5,642,768)

(804,088) Other reserves 155,849

214,461

30,560 Retained earnings 65,487,099

62,949,758

8,970,269 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 92,142,488

84,546,943

12,047,843 Non-controlling interests 1,541,294

1,793,308

255,544 Total equity 93,683,782

86,340,251

12,303,387 Total liabilities and equity 237,023,009

206,449,110

29,418,763













LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash generated from/(used in)

operating activities 5,057,374

503,690

71,775

10,338,153

4,003,836

570,542 Net cash (used in)/generated from

investing activities (3,712,218)

(1,872,440)

(266,821)

(1,876,727)

649,607

92,568 Net cash (used in) financing activities (8,053,741)

(8,969,996)

(1,278,214)

(19,675,057)

(13,159,057)

(1,875,151) Effects of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents 77,757

(94,812)

(13,511)

504,849

(9,495)

(1,353) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and

cash equivalents (6,630,828)

(10,433,558)

(1,486,770)

(10,708,782)

(8,515,109)

(1,213,393) Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period 25,459,557

20,398,545

2,906,769

29,537,511

18,480,096

2,633,393 Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of the period[1] 18,828,729

9,964,987

1,419,999

18,828,729

9,964,987

1,419,999

[1] As of September 30, 2024, the Company held RMB9,965 million (US$1,420 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB27,039 million (US$3,853 million)

of cash at bank. The difference between these two amounts, which is RMB17,074 million (US$2,433 million), is due to time deposits with original maturities

of more than three months amounting to RMB17,079 million (US$2,434 million), and is offset by the provision for impairment losses of cash at bank amounting

to RMB5 million (US$1 million).

