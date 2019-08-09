Lufax Technology R&D Center Appraised at CMMI Level 3

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax today announced that its Technology Research and Development Center has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by CEPREI Certification Body.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

Lufax's participation in the appraisal signals the company's intention to benchmark its capability and performance against the premium global standard. Years of technological build-up has enabled Lufax to formulate a set of mature and agile developmental processes, complete with the quality financial institutions expect, and the adaptability for which technology providers are known.

"The CMMI level 3 appraisal is an important milestone in Lufax's continued efforts in elevating developmental capability and improving operational processes," said Yijun Zhang, general manager of Project Planning, Lufax Technology. "With this approbation, we shall strive to deliver even more technologically advanced products and quality services to our customers across the globe."

About Lufax

Lufax is a world-leading comprehensive online wealth management platform. The company leverages its global financial footprint and technological innovations in building its comprehensive risk management apparatus, and provides institutions, enterprises, and qualified investors with secure, professional, efficient services in financial transactions and information.

About CMMI Institute

CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

