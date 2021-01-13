Lufkin Appoints Saeid Rahimian as CEO

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufkin is pleased to announce the appointment of Saeid Rahimian as CEO effective January 4, 2021.

Mr. Rahimian is a proven leader with a demonstrated track record of success over thirty years in the oil and gas industry. In his most recent role as the CEO of Aereon, a global provider of vapor recovery systems, custom flares and low emission, engineered combustors, Mr. Rahimian led a successful merger of Aereon with Cimarron Energy. Prior to Aereon, Mr. Rahimian spent nearly four years as the CEO of Gardner Denver Energy Group, where he lead four divisions with 1,800 employees and manufacturing and service facilities on four continents. Under Mr. Rahimian's leadership, the business achieved exceptional growth and profitability and completed two highly-accretive strategic acquisitions. Mr. Rahimian began his career with Robbins & Myers, where he spent 30 years with increasing responsibilities, leading various segments including the largest group, Robbins & Myers Energy Systems. During his tenure at Robbins & Myers, Mr. Rahimian led several key acquisitions and guided their successful integration. Mr. Rahimian was instrumental in the $2.5 billion merger of Robbins & Myers with National Oilwell Varco in 2013.

Mr. Rahimian is the past Chairman of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association, holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

