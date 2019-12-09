Lufthansa Consulting Wins 'Excellent' Prize with Air Service Development Project for Auckland International Airport

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in a row Lufthansa Consulting in 2019 has been awarded the renowned consultancy prize "Best of Consulting" by the German weekly business news magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Managing Director Dr. Andreas Jahnke and Project Manager Karel Sucha proudly accepted the award in the category "Marketing & Organization" at the award ceremony in Düsseldorf.

The award went to a successful project with Auckland International Airport (AKL), the largest airport of New Zealand and the third busiest international airport in Australasia.

Auckland Airport's General Manager, Aeronautical Commercial Scott Tasker commented, "Auckland Airport congratulates Lufthansa Consulting for being awarded the "Best of Consulting" prize by WirtschaftsWoche. Working closely with Lufthansa Consulting on our air service development program has introduced world class advice, methodology and systems at Auckland Airport. Lufthansa Consulting has greatly assisted Auckland Airport in successfully securing enhanced air capacity and connectivity at Auckland Airport with a number of airline partners in a highly competitive international marketplace."

AKL needed to put special emphasis on its route development strategy and to constantly develop and professionalize the interaction with its key customers – airlines to grow and retain traffic. Lufthansa Consulting supported to solve the key air service development marketing challenges of Auckland International Airport. The experts used their specific airline network planning know how and tools to implement a professional air service development practice (B2B marketing) at the airport. Together with the AKL team the consultants developed a new air service development strategy and go-to-market action plans.

Profound market analyses and detailed routes studies as well as joint workshops with several identified key target airlines resulted in the introduction of new flights and routes to North America and Asia. The so far implemented measures were already successful and in the ongoing project further air service development achievements are expected.

Lufthansa Consulting and its client Auckland International Airport are incredibly pleased about the award and that the WirtschaftsWoche jury could also be convinced of this successful project. Both look very much forward to their further productive and prosperous cooperation.

