Lug Announces Athlete Sponsorship with LPGA Golfer, Madelene Sagström at the Diamond Resort International Tournament of Champions

"We are honored and thrilled to have someone of Madelene's caliber as an athlete ambassador of the Lug brand," says Lug Co-founders, Ami & Jason Richter. "We've had the opportunity to meet Madelene several times, and we couldn't be prouder to have her as a member of the Lug team. We know that she will bring the highest level of professionalism and passion to each round she plays. We look forward to supporting and watching her career develop with the LPGA."

Sagström will debut wearing the Lug logo on January 21st as she tees off at the Diamond International Tournament of Champions taking place at the Four Seasons Sports and Golf Club Orlando located in Buena Vista, FL between Jan 21-24, 2021 #DiamondLPGA.

"I'm honored and stoked to become a part of the Lug family," said Sagström. "We share the same passion for travel and drive for success...while, of course, looking great doing it! Ami and Jason are the most wonderful and supportive people out there, and I'm so excited to be a part of their team. I can't wait to bring all their loyal Lug customers on my LPGA journey!"

The partnership with Madelene Sagström extends to Lug Co-founders, Ami and Jason Richter's passion for the game of golf and their interest in the emerging talent within the LPGA. As a brand committed to building relationships through shared experiences, Lug believes that the partnership will unite their current customer base with the game of golf and Sagström will demonstrate the endless versatility and convenience of Lug products while on tour.

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Jason and Ami Richter, Lug's unique silhouettes and thoughtful designs keep you organized throughout your day.

Featuring fashionable bags and accessories in brilliant colors and novelty patterns, Lug is proud to have been featured on Oprah's O-List and named the Official Bag of the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards from 2017-2020. Lug launched with great success on QVC in 2015, and is now an established brand in the fashion accessory category.

SOURCE Lug

Related Links

https://www.luglife.com

