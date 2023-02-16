Luggage Forward Announces New Company Leadership

Audrey Kohout and Jessica Palfrey Appointed Co-CEOs of the luxury luggage shipping service

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luggage Forward , the world's leading provider of door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery, today announced a change in leadership as Audrey Kohout and Jessica Palfrey have assumed the roles of co-CEOs. The business partners, both graduates of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, will assume day-to-day responsibility of the company's operations and will spearhead new strategies and growth opportunities. Kohout and Palfrey are working closely with Luggage Forward co-founders Zeke Adkins and Aaron Kirley, to ensure a seamless transition.

Both women have extensive experience as entrepreneurs and founders. The pair met while pursuing their graduate studies and separately worked in the consumer services and tech industries. They later joined forces to acquire Luggage Forward, excited by the opportunity to take the helm of a thriving business in the travel sector. Kohout and Palfrey are well-versed in the consumer space with experience in the corporate world, and most recently held positions at Target (Kohout) and Cortec Group, a private equity firm (Palfrey).

"It has been an incredible journey leading the Luggage Forward team over the past 18 years with Aaron, and I am confident that Audrey and Jessica are the perfect team to continue this successful momentum," said Zeke Adkins, co-founder of Luggage Forward. We are excited for them to execute on their strategy to foster new and exciting partnerships, while carrying on Luggage Forward's legacy of providing clients with the highest level of service."

"It is such an exciting time for travel right now, and Jessica and I are thrilled to take on the co-CEO roles to take Luggage Forward to the next level.," said Audrey Kohout. "Luggage Forward has already set the high bar for white-glove service and under our leadership we are committed to raising the industry standard, continue building consumer trust and confidence, and help travelers go wherever their journeys take them, without worrying about their luggage, skis or golf clubs."

With an unparalleled 1,485 unique country routes serviced to date, Luggage Forward has built a loyal, global client base, who trust the company with their belongings trip after trip as they explore new destinations. In addition, Luggage Forward continues its impressive growth trajectory, experiencing a 150% increase in bags handled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Palfrey, who will also assume the COO role in addition to the co-CEO title will oversee operations for the LugLess division of the business, and shared her and Kohout's plans for the future, which include, "continuing to build the Luggage Forward brand so that more travelers can experience the convenience, luxury and reliability of knowing their belongings will arrive safely and on time at their chosen destinations. Whether it's through our world-class cruise partners like Seabourn Cruise Line and Viking Cruises, luxury resort partners like Vail Resorts, or expanding availability in new countries and beyond, we plan to increase our visibility and keep our customers' needs at the forefront as we grow."

"I couldn't have picked a more well-suited pair to step into this role," said Aaron Kirley, co-founder. "Jessica and Audrey are not only seasoned professionals, but they've got the passion and drive to establish Luggage Forward as a global industry leader. Their values are very much in sync with the mission that Zeke and I built this company on– to move the industry forward by pushing the limits of technology and service– and they're uniquely positioned to continue that legacy."

Since 2005, Luggage Forward has set the standard for easy, reliable delivery of luggage and sports equipment to travelers worldwide. By leveraging a global network of logistics partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage Forward has become the smart, convenient alternative to carrying and checking bags. Luggage Forward is the luggage delivery partner of many of the world's leading travel brands including Air Canada, Cunard Line, Exclusive Resorts, Mandarin Oriental, PerryGolf, Seabourn Cruise Line, Vail Resorts, and Viking Cruises. More at: www.luggageforward.com .

