Luggage Forward Brings on Sportube as Official Ski and Snowboard Travel Case Partner

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luggage Forward , the world's leading provider of door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery, today announced they have paired up with Sportube , the world's #1 hard-sided ski, snowboard case manufacturer to elevate snowsport travel offerings for clients who are looking to hit the mountains on their next adventure.

Both Luggage Forward and Sportube's clients will have access to exclusive offerings to make their next ski or snowboard trip hassle-free. Through this partnership, Luggage Forward's white glove, global luggage and sports gear shipping service will be accessible to every customer who purchases a Sportube ski or snowboard case. Clients from both companies can be confident that their skis and boards will arrive safely, on time, and protected thanks to the Sportube case and the superior service of Luggage Forward.

"Making sure our client's belongings get to their destination as safely and gently as possible has always been a top priority for Luggage Forward, and by joining forces with Sportube, it takes protection to the next level," said Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of Luggage Forward. "Luggage Forward clients can now upgrade their ski and snowboard travel cases providing them further peace of mind that their skis or snowboards will be safely shipped to their final destination and back home again with Luggage Forward and Sportube."

"When you find a partnership that is mutually beneficial for both companies and their individual audiences, it is something really special," said Paul Hields, President and Owner of Sportube. "Syncing up with Luggage Forward was such a natural fit and really adds a new layer of service for our skiers and snowboarders. Now, our Sportube customers not only get high-quality, reliable ski and snowboard travel cases, but they will also have the added bonus of a special offer upon purchase to ship their new case with Luggage Forward on their next ski vacation. It is the best of both worlds."

In addition to a new offering for clients, the collaboration marks the first time Luggage Forward has officially partnered with a manufacturer. Kohout notes that "At Luggage Forward, we take our partnerships seriously and want to make sure that we really believe in every brand we share with our clients. For Sportube to come on as our first partner in this space is a testament to their quality and commitment to skiers and snowboarders. We couldn't be more excited to work with Sportube on offering a superior travel experience for travelers."

About Luggage Forward

Since 2005, Luggage Forward has set the standard for easy, reliable delivery of luggage and sports equipment to travelers worldwide. By leveraging a global network of logistics partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage Forward has become the smart, convenient alternative to carrying and checking bags. Luggage Forward is the luggage delivery partner of many of the world's leading travel brands including Air Canada, Cunard Line, Exclusive Resorts, Mandarin Oriental, PerryGolf, Seabourn Cruise Line, Vail Resorts, and Viking Cruises. More at: www.luggageforward.com .

About Sportube

Driven by a commitment to prevent damage to skis and snowboards during travel, Paul Hields founded Sportube in 1995. Based in the Rocky Mountains, Sportube has built a strong reputation for protecting a wide range of gear. Launching with the flagship models, the Series 1 and Series 2 hard cases, Sportube revolutionized the game globally for travelers seeking reliable and convenient protection for their tool of adventure. The line has since expanded to include the Series 3 hard case and a range of soft-sided bags for daily use for skiers and snowboarders. Learn more at www.sportube.com.

