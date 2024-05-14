Luggage Forward Recognized as Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine 2024 Editor-In-Chief Award Winner

The white-glove luggage shipping service named a packing must-have

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luggage Forward , the world's leading provider of global door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery, has been named a winner of the 2024 Editor-In-Chief Awards by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

The Editor-In-Chief Awards are organized by Porthole Cruise and Travel's own editor-in-chief, Bill Panoff, who has more than 35 years of experience in the cruise industry. This year, the awards program was structured with travel planning in mind and sought out the best of the best of travel's products, services, and experts. Categories included who to follow for the best travel advice, where to eat on the road or at sea, the best things to pack before you go (or before you come home), and the best places to go and best ways to get there.

"It is always an honor to be selected as an award winner, and Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine is the industry standard for cruising so this is really something special," said Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of Luggage Forward. "Cruises are such a fun, unique way to travel and it is an area that we really prioritize at Luggage Forward to ensure passengers have a seamless onboarding and offboarding experience."

"One of the biggest travel challenges is always packing," says Bill Panoff, editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel . "Being able to travel hands-free, with all your luggage traveling separately to meet you at your destination, is really like a dream. The service is simply amazing, and can change the way you think about trips from now on."

To learn more about Luggage Forward, please visit https://www.luggageforward.com/

About Luggage Forward

Since 2004, Luggage Forward has set the standard for easy, reliable delivery of luggage and sports equipment to travelers worldwide. By leveraging a global network of logistics partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage Forward has become the smart, convenient alternative to carrying and checking bags. Luggage Forward is the luggage delivery partner of many of the world's leading travel brands including Air Canada, Cunard Line, Exclusive Resorts, PerryGolf, Seabourn Cruise Line, and Viking Cruises. More at: www.luggageforward.com.

SOURCE Luggage Forward