Luggage Forward Unveils Company Refresh and New Brand Identity in Celebration of 20th Anniversary

The acclaimed travel company launches a new website and welcomes a new executive to expand customer base

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luggage Forward, the world's leading provider of global door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery, is proud to announce a comprehensive brand revamp which includes a new company logo, more user-friendly website, and a new Vice President of Marketing joining the team. The legacy brand will commemorate 20 years of business in 2024, evidence of the company's ability to constantly adapt to keep up with trends, consumer needs, and the ever-evolving travel industry. As the company enters a new decade of unrivaled luggage shipping, the refresh will be a recommitment to simplify and re-imagine travel.

"A lot has changed over the past two decades in how people choose to travel. We make a habit of listening to our clients and keeping up with their travel needs," said Luggage Forward co-CEO Audrey Kohout. "To celebrate 20 years in business, we have refreshed our brand identity to better reflect the premium service and high-quality care our clients have come to expect from us and our team delivers on everyday."

New Logo For a New Era

Since launching in 2004, Luggage Forward has expanded its business to include much more than just luggage as its name suggests. Today, Luggage Forward is trusted with shipping skis and snowboards, golf clubs, bikes, and much more. The previous logo featured a suitcase as the focal point and the business is now embracing a look that allows for more flexibility across the different shipment types.

Sleek and Simple Web Experience

Just as clients should count on Luggage Forward for an easy and convenient travel experience, they should also anticipate the same streamlined, stress-free process online. On the homepage, visitors are welcomed with friendly images that aim to inspire a luxurious and calming travel experience.

The website is now updated with an efficient search function to help estimate a quote for your next trip quickly and efficiently. There are also options for the user to create an account, track upcoming trips and shipments, and have direct access to a customer service team member for any additional assistance needed.

Experienced and Inspired New Hire

In addition to getting a new look, Luggage Forward is celebrating an exciting executive hire as Mitchell Walz joins the team as Vice President of Marketing. Walz is an accomplished marketing leader with an excellent record of scaling small businesses, start-ups, and high-performance teams and implementing innovative strategies. He comes to the team from key.co, where he helped establish the company as a leading luxury vacation rental platform.

As VP of Marketing, Walz will oversee Luggage Forward's brand, marketing, and creative functions. The team will look to Walz for brand development and growth marketing strategy across the company as the company continues to expand partnerships with some of the world's most respected ski, cruise, luxury, golf, and tour operators, as well as grow into new industries.

"I am so excited to be part of the dynamic team at Luggage Forward, a prominent name in the travel industry for its exceptional service," said Mitchell Walz. "The company has always been fueled by a collective passion of putting the client first and I am thrilled to be part of a forward-thinking organization that encompasses all the key elements of seamless, elevated travel. Whether for leisure, celebration, adventure, or business, all travelers deserve to feel confident their belongings will arrive at their destination safely and on time."

To learn more about Luggage Forward and see the exciting new look, please visit https://www.luggageforward.com/

About Luggage Forward

Since 2004, Luggage Forward has set the standard for easy, reliable delivery of luggage and sports equipment to travelers worldwide. By leveraging a global network of logistics partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage Forward has become the smart, convenient alternative to carrying and checking bags. Luggage Forward is the luggage delivery partner of many of the world's leading travel brands including Air Canada, Cunard Line, Exclusive Resorts, PerryGolf, Seabourn Cruise Line,and Viking Cruises. More at: www.luggageforward.com .

