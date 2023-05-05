Luggage Market size to grow by USD 12,521.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by the growing global travel and tourism industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The luggage market size is set to grow by USD 12,521.44 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The luggage market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luggage Market 2023-2027

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luggage market report covers the following areas:

The luggage market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing global travel and tourism industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing restrictions on smart luggage by airlines for security purposes will hamper the market growth.

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The growing global travel and tourism industry is a major driving factor for the luggage market growth. The global travel and tourism industry has been growing significantly over four to five decades, except for a few years when it faced major political or economic disruptions and COVID-19 pandemic. The travel and tourism sector is currently one of the fastest-growing and most diverse sectors. It stimulates entrepreneurship, and employment develops infrastructure, and promotes the social development of various communities. Some of the countries with strong foreign tourism include China, South Korea, and the UK. Due to the growth of the travel and tourism industry over the past decade, there has been a change in luggage habits and demand. Thus, the main competitors in the industry use advanced technology and research to design stylish and versatile products according to consumer preferences. Market vendors develop various products to meet the different needs of customers, including business travel, leisure, or sports. Additionally, they produce innovative models that help reduce neck pain, back strain, and shoulder fatigue while traveling. Hence, the luggage market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing travel and tourism industry.

The long product replacement cycle is a major challenge that may hinder the growth of the luggage market. The most popular brands design suitcases from high-quality raw materials, making them more durable. The high cost and long lifespan of packaging are the factors that are expected to affect the annual growth of the market during the forecast period. Revenue collection in the market becomes cyclical in nature, as the average bag lasts at least three years and may depend more on its maintenance, subsequently. Additionally, luggage companies that offer important warranties and guarantees extend the replacement period of quality luggage and accessories even more. Hence, the long exchange cycle limits their sales and thus, slows down the growth of the market. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

The Luggage Market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



Department Stores Hypermarkets



Online Retail



Warehouse Clubs

Product

Travel Luggage



Casual Luggage



Business Luggage



Sports Luggage

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the specialty stores segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. These shops carry popular brands of luggage and provide a wide range of brands and product portfolio and sell similar types of products in all their outlets. They include company-owned independent stores operated by vendors like DELSEY and Samsonite International. The opening of new specialty stores of luggage is known to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The high population density and outbound tourism in APAC are major growth factors contributing to regional growth. The region sees an influx of international and high-end luggage brands like VF Corporation, which helps boost the luggage market in the region during the forecast period. The trend of purchasing luggage products as lifestyle products rather than utility products bodes well for market growth and the rise of online retailers like Amazon.com increases product reach and, consequently, market growth.

Luggage Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist luggage market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the luggage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luggage market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luggage market vendors

Luggage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,521.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

