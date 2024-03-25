LuggageToShip.com & PayToMe.co Unite: Travel and Pay Redefined

Seamless Journeys, Secure Payments: A New Era Begins

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move poised to redefine the landscape of travel, shipping, and storage, LuggageToShip.com, an acclaimed recipient of the Inc. Power Partner award, proudly announces a transformative partnership with PayToMe.co, an international award-winning digital payment platform, and a trusted Platform and Reseller Partner of Plaid. This collaboration marries the ingenuity of a leading travel and hospitality platform with the technological prowess of a digital payment innovator, setting new benchmarks for convenience and security in travel-related transactions.

LuggageToShip.com has carved a niche in the travel and logistics sector as a SaaS platform that adeptly caters to both individual (B2C) and business (B2B) clients. From facilitating the dispatch of sports equipment to top ski destinations to ensuring the safe delivery of wedding attire to iconic cities like Paris, and from supporting coast-to-coast relocations within the U.S. to aiding students with their study abroad logistics, LuggageToShip.com has become synonymous with reliability and efficiency in meeting diverse travel needs.

At the core of this partnership is the integration of PayToMe.co's innovative digital invoice and text-to-pay services into LuggageToShip.com's offerings. This feature not only streamlines the payment process for customers but also introduces a level of efficiency and security hitherto unseen in the travel and logistics industry. PayToMe.co stands out with its patented text-to-pay technology, allowing users to complete transactions effortlessly through a few taps on their mobile devices. This advancement, bolstered by the secure technology provided by Plaid, ensures that every transaction is not just user-friendly but also secure.

For business clients, the text-to-pay feature is a game-changer, offering them the agility to manage shipments and financial transactions with ease, thereby enhancing their operational efficiency. This partnership is a testament to LuggageToShip.com and PayToMe.co's shared vision of leveraging technology to facilitate seamless, secure, and efficient transactions for both individual and corporate clients across the globe.

About LuggageToShip.com:

LuggageToShip.com, an elite U.S. Travel Association member and a top-tier travel and shipping SaaS provider, excels in making travel, shipping, and storage effortless. Tailoring services to meet the diverse requirements of global clients, LuggageToShip.com has earned accolades for its dedication to convenience and reliability.

About PayToMe.co:

With its headquarters in Palo Alto, California, PayToMe.co leads the fintech revolution, simplifying and securing financial transactions. As a trusted Platform and Reseller Partner of Plaid, PayToMe.co offers expansive Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, empowering businesses to enhance their payment systems and unlock new revenue streams.

This strategic partnership not only paves the way for improved logistical and financial management for both individual travelers and businesses but also highlights LuggageToShip.com and PayToMe.co's dedication to innovation and customer excellence. By setting new standards for convenience and security, this collaboration is poised to elevate the user experience globally, transforming the future of travel and logistics.

Media contact:

