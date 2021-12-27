Luiggi Beltre's new book "Un Destino Maravilloso" is a motivating piece that aims to inspire everyone to let God be in control of everything.

Beltre shares, "This story was born after two people were united, by destination, through a trip to the Dominican Republic, a country in which one of the largest sources of income is tourism, since many people, from different parts of the world. They usually visit it due to the diversity and beauty that they can find here. Saona Island, Catalina Island, Samaná where whales usually come and other places in the country are often very visited by tourists, since in these places they can find many tropical beauties to photograph and enjoy these beautiful landscapes. Here the people who usually come always tend to return for the simple fact that they say that the inhabitants of this country have a very contagious charisma and joy and, for the most part, the treatment they receive is a treatment that captivates them and encourages them to return once again to the country to continue knowing the beaches and hotels, which are the greatest attractions we have here."

Published by Page Publishing, Luiggi Beltre's interesting life journey provides hope to readers. The couple's love proves that as long as God is present, a love that is real, selfless, and unconditional is possible to obtain.

It is a heartwarming read on how God's plans are always perfect; so, just trust the process.

Readers who wish to experience this admirable work can purchase "Un Destino Maravilloso" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

