Luis Alberto Peluso looks back on successful casino and entertainment industry career

Peluso prepared the event's team for the groundbreaking poker tournament by sending their croupiers to Las Vegas. "Our croupiers prepared for months to be able to perform in the way which they did," Peluso remarked after the event. "A significant part of that preparation was carried out in the American city of Las Vegas."

"Hundreds of millions of people around the world now enjoy poker," adds Peluso, reflecting not only on the success of the event but also on the success of poker itself. "That's because it's not a game of chance, but a game of skill and ability. It's a mathematical game, like a variation of chess," he suggests.

Peluso goes on to emphasize, however, that not everything is about gambling, and that the region's casinos were always to remain a place where people could ultimately feel comfortable and relaxed.

After the Mar del Plata Latin American Poker Tour event, in which German Dominik Nitsche scooped the tournament's $381,030 top prize, Peluso further vowed to organize additional, ongoing poker tournaments in all Buenos Aires casinos going forward.

The resort of Mar del Plata had previously hosted six matches in the 1978 FIFA World Cup, with its Estadio José María Minella stadium built especially for the prestigious sporting event. It later hosted the 1995 Pan American Games, 2001 Rugby World Cup Sevens, and, in 2003, the 2nd Parapan American Games.

Mar del Plata has since gone on to host the 2011 FIBA Americas Championship, acted as the starting point for the 2012 Dakar Rally, and held the 20th World Transplant Games in 2015.

