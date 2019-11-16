Luis Alejandro Castañeda from Colombia and Chinasa Ukandu from Nigeria win the WorldRemit and Arsenal "Future Stars" coaching programme

Luis and Chinasa were among eight finalists, four men and four women, who were selected by a panel of judges from WorldRemit and Arsenal for their commitment to using football to empower young people and benefit their communities.

They emerged as the winners following a public vote on www.futurestars.worldremit.com . Almost 40,000 votes were cast in less than three weeks – Luis received the highest number among the male finalists and Chinasa received the highest number among the female coaches.

About Future Stars

The Future Stars programme was developed by WorldRemit and Arsenal to celebrate the positive impact that grassroots youth football coaches have on their communities, helping the children they train to develop life skills both on and off the pitch.

Now in its second edition, the Future Stars 2019 programme received over 1,400 applications from across Africa and the Americas. This was the first year that the programme was expanded to the Americas.

The Future Stars winners

Luis Alejandro Castañeda - Luis is a volunteer coach for a blind boys' football team from Bogotá and the surrounding area. The team was set up by his father, who is blind, 20 years ago to help young people develop their mobility and independence.

Luis said: "I'm so grateful to WorldRemit and Arsenal for this opportunity. I've always dreamed of travelling to London and will use the experience of training with Arsenal Football Development to help develop and raise awareness of Paralympic sport in Colombia and even globally."

Chinasa Ukandu - Chinasa coaches boys and girls aged 5 to 16. Together with her friends, she helps provide young people with an opportunity to develop football and life skills at Help The Talent Academy in Lagos State. She completed phase three of the Premier Skills Coach Educators Course (an initiative by the English Premier League and British Council) in 2015.

Chinasa commented: "I'm so excited to win the training session in London and can't wait to meet the Arsenal Football Development coaches. I love a challenge and will use this global coaching opportunity to take new skills back to Nigeria and give back to my community."

Gabriel Carvajalino, Country Manager for Colombia at WorldRemit, said: "At WorldRemit, we are inspired every day by our customers, who work hard to send money home to support their communities.

"Through our partnership with Arsenal and the Future Stars programme, we are delighted to celebrate the stories of inspiring individuals such as Luis and Chinasa, who use sport to make a difference to the lives of the young people they train. Congratulations to the winners and our team looks forward to welcoming you to London!"

Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development, said: "Through our programmes in London and across the globe, our Football Development coaches are dedicated to helping set young players up for success both on and off the pitch.

"The Future Stars winners' work within their communities shows just how powerful football can be and the importance of promoting diversity within the sport. We are excited to meet Luis and Chinasa and support them in amplifying their contributions to grassroots football in Colombia and Nigeria even further."

