Luis Almagro, secretary general of the OAS, received the MasterMind Latino Award 2019 in Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), received the MasterMind Latino Award 2019 in Miami for his contributions to dialogue, peace, democracy, sustainable development, and the advancement of people.

"It is an honor to receive the MasterMind Latino 2019 award from the European Institute of Efficient Intelligence and Cala Enterprises in Miami. Thank you for the recognition and for supporting the work of the secretary general of the OAS in democracy and human rights on the continent," said Almagro upon receiving the award from Spanish businessman Juan Manuel González-Serna, president of Cerealto Siro Foods.

"Entrepreneurs are irreplaceable; they are an important element for the social stability of our countries. Creation of wealth is fundamental if inequality is going to be decreased," the secretary general of the OAS said in a conversation with Ismael Cala in the final session.

In the second edition of MasterMind Latino , presidents from large companies explained their management models, corporate trajectories, and their personal challenges.

Ten CEOs from leading companies throughout the Americas and Spain became teachers to a select group of executives. The summit was the perfect location for attendees to exchange ideas, knowledge, and business opportunities.

The invited speakers were:

Alexander W. Wehr , president and CEO of the BMW Group in Latin America ( Germany )

, president and CEO of the BMW Group in ( ) Isabel Noboa Pontón, CEO, founder and executive president of Consorcio Nobis ( Ecuador )

( ) Ignacio Prado García-Miró, CEO, and chairman of the Corporate Board of Grupo El Comercio ( Peru )

( ) Lucía Urbán López, vice president of Cerealto Siro and of Fundación Grupo Siro ( Spain )

( ) Alfonso Swett Opazo , CEO, president of the Confederation for Production and Commerce ( Chile )

, CEO, president of the Confederation for Production and Commerce ( ) Mario Hernández Zambrano, CEO and founder of Mario Hernández ( Colombia )

) Juan Manuel González-Serna, president of Cerealto Siro Foods ( Spain ) and of the Siro Foundation

) and of the Siro Foundation Luis Ángel López, president of Cerealto Foods ( Spain )

) Francisco Cerezo , corporate director for Latin America for the DLA Piper law firm ( United States ).

The European Institute of Efficient Intelligence and Cala Enterprises announced that the third edition of MasterMind Latino will be held from October 22 to 24, 2020, in Miami.

ABOUT IEIE

The European Institute of Efficient Intelligence (IEIE) develops programs to analyze, train and build efficiency strategies for companies and people, from children to adults. It has more than 30 years of experience and research. It encourages creativity, talent, intelligence, enterprising spirit, reflection, knowledge, emotional skills, and as a result, personal and corporate success. It has offices in Spain and the United States.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. He presents and directs the interview show, CALA, which is broadcast in twenty countries. For five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the show CALA at prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at the University of York in Toronto. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

