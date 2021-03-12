Luis Carlos González Rodríguez's New Book El Inmigrante, A Heart-Wrenching Tale Of A Man's Journey Through Toil And Faith In His Motherland Cuba

HIALEAH, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book El Inmigrante was created by Luis Carlos González Rodríguez. Luis is an author who hails from Venezuela and was born on October 7, 1989, in the city of La Guaira in the Vargas State.

Rodríguez said this about his book: "El Inmigrante is a moving, realistic and deeply critical novel away, at least as much as possible, from subjectivity and prejudices, to narrate events experienced in communism in Cuba. But beyond the political and social sphere, this novel tells how God's plan for the life of David, its protagonist, is developing despite disappointment, humiliation, and confinement. This is not a theological novel either; but it is a proof, by way of a story, of the divine plan for each person who entrusts their way to Christ.

The story arises from a spark, a daring to escape from Cuba's political system, which results in two failed and frustrated attempts to leave the Island, resulting in imprisonment, humiliation, and hopelessness. However, despite the pain, God is opening paths that require obedience, forgiveness, and patience to finally achieve the desired freedom in the United States and fulfill that divine and perfect plan previously drawn up by God.

Despite the political rhetoric and its contradictions, and the constant pressures of the social environment, David remained clinging to his desire to flee and rebuild his life, away from communism. Despite the blows and humiliations that he experienced since childhood as if they were marking for this book, there were two fundamental pillars that could never be taken from him and led him to achieve freedom and his faith late but decisive in Christ and his dignity."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Carlos González Rodríguez's new book El Inmigrante presents a compelling look into the life of Cuban citizens during the political upheaval that ravaged their society.

Consumers who wish to partake in a man's purposeful moments in life amid the harrows of turmoil can purchase El Inmigrante in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

