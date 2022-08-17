Luis Carlos Lopez's new book "La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria" unravels the important truth that mankind has blinded themselves from with their made-up realities.

Recent release "La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria" from Page Publishing author Luis Carlos Lopez is an eye-opening read that explores the word of God for humanity to understand the purpose of life and wake up from the dream they are in.

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Luis Carlos Lopez, a chaplain and a faithful servant, has completed his new book "La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria": a spiritually enlightening opus where the author brings up how man forces themselves in a dream that veers them away from life's realities. It invites people to wake up and face the truth, the reality, and their own purpose. This is to remember that: there's no time to waste.

La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria: La Pandemia Silenciosa de los Últimos Tiempos

Lopez shares, "This book confronts us with a reality that many of us had not even contemplated its existence. we find an invitation to wake up and bravely face the world we have inherited, A literary work for those brave who recognize that sometimes they are not so brave, It is essential to lay hold of the most important resource we have to face life 'The spirit of courage what has been given to us'. I am sure that this book will be a blessing to those who decide to read it and reason about it, it will encourage them to be better and challenge them to follow a life with the values and principles that our Lord has left us in his Holy Word, A book with motivating stories and biblical references that will undoubtedly be a good tool for 'A New Beginning'."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Carlos Lopez's uplifting and compelling book is a biblically inspired creation that carries words and stories that will enlighten one with the truth that will draw them into the beautiful challenge of facing the world and its reality.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

