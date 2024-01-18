Luis Cristobal, 30-Year Miami-Dade Police Department Veteran, Launches Cristobal Consulting to Provide Litigation Support and Security Counsel

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis M. Cristobal, an honorably retired, 30-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, today announced the launch of Cristobal Consulting LLC, a litigation support firm that works with attorneys on both civil and criminal matters involving police action and negligent security cases. In addition, the firm provides security consulting services to business entities and individuals.

Luis Cristobal of Cristobal Consulting LLC

Over his extensive career in law enforcement, Cristobal served as a lead investigator or supervisor on many high-profile cases. His background in department leadership and criminal investigations led to his development of expertise in the application of police policy and practice. Throughout his career, Cristobal also supervised the security of large-scale events such as sporting events, fairs, presidential visits, elections, planned protests, holiday enforcement initiatives, Covid-19 testing and vaccination centers, and school safety initiatives.

Cristobal is a member of ASIS International, the world's largest organization for security management professionals; the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA); and the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA). He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Miami, where he was a member of two national championship football teams. In addition, he earned an associate's degree in criminal justice administration from Miami-Dade College.

"The establishment of my own firm enables me to leverage three decades of hands-on experience in South Florida for the benefit of attorneys and their clients," Cristobal said. "An initial focus is on a wide range of cases concerning police action and premises security. We can help with every aspect of discovery and serve as an expert witness. On the security side of the business, we are well-positioned to provide counsel that begins with vulnerability assessments. I look forward to working closely with members of the local legal and business community as we expand our offerings to meet their needs."

For more information, visit www.cristobalconsulting.net or contact Luis Cristobal via email at [email protected] or telephone at (305) 970-9478.

