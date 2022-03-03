Luis Fabian's new book "Anecdotario de un emprendedor" is a well-written account that drives one to live life in pursuit of purpose and meaning.

Fabian shares, "This is my first book. It is a real pleasure that you have taken the time to hold it in your hands and allow me to enter your home, your life and, why not, perhaps in your heart.

This is something you can read about in these pages made with all my respect and affection, keeping in mind the purpose of leaving something positive in your life.

For me, COVID 19 marked my life and changed it forever, since, due to the consequences of losing my job, I finally decided to make a change in my life and start making my dreams possible.

This book is also aimed at all those who start or are in the world of entrepreneurship, since I tell you anecdotes, experiences and advice that have helped me throughout my life, hoping, of course, to leave a positive and valuable message. for you.

'Be a madman' but a madman with ambition, with purpose, with respect, but, above all, be a madman who wants to transcend and leave his own mark on life, be a madman with nobility, with gallantry and with your own opinion of things, be a madman determined not to be the same as anyone and to be unique and authentic."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Fabian's manuscript inspires readers to live with a purpose and work their way through life with honor, courage, and endless ambition. This is for aspiring entrepreneurs and everyone who is vying for success and is currently finding their own starting point.

Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Anecdotario de un emprendedor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

