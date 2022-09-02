Luis Fernando Pardo Vargas' new book "Despertar y trascender" retells a wonderful journey of life, career, and family enveloped in the light of faith and devotion.

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2022 Recent release "Despertar y trascender" from Page Publishing author Luis Fernando Pardo Vargas speaks about the awe-inspiring walk of a man throughout life as he deals with day-to-day pressures, short-lived moments, lifelong bonds, and lessons that shape him as a whole.

Luis Fernando Pardo Vargas, a man who worked in sales and has now retired, has completed his new book "Despertar y trascender": a God-centered man's testimony of faith, love, and devotion. It centers on his life that has been wholeheartedly lived and loved by Christ.

Luis Fernando Pardo Vargas (PRNewsfoto/Page Publishing)

Vargas shares, "Despertar y trascender is the spiritual diary of a married layman with children, who for more than forty years has written the lights and intuitions of his life of prayer in the midst of daily work, family life, travel, happy moments and painful experiences. Central themes of Christian life such as self-control, the mystery of Creation, meditation on the Word, the search for the Kingdom of God and hope in the resurrection appear in these simple and profound pages as the great inspiration of the interior life."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Fernando Pardo Vargas' beautiful words hold inspiration and gratitude for a life that was challenging yet fulfilling. It is about how God and His word took the wheel especially in moments when life feels hard and one seems lost.

Inside these pages is truly a journey worth remembering.

Readers who wish to experience this wondrous work can purchase "Despertar y trascender" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

