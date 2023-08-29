Luis M. Martinez Appointed Co-Chair of the ABA's International Law Section's International Arbitration Committee

VP of the ICDR, the American Arbitration Association's International Division, Will Lead Global ADR Educational & Development Opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association ® (AAA®) announces that Luis M. Martinez, Esq., Vice President of the organization's international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), has been selected as one of the 2023-2024 Co-Chairs of the American Bar Association (ABA) International Law Section's International Arbitration Committee.

Based in New York, Mr. Martinez was the first attorney hired by the AAA when it established the ICDR in 1996. He also served as the ICDR's first Director. He is responsible for international arbitration and mediation business development for the East Coast of the U.S. (from Maine to Florida), as well as Central and South America, the Caribbean, the European Union, and the U.K. Mr. Martinez also provides executive oversight of ICDR's large cross-border cases. Under Mr. Martinez's leadership at the ICDR, the AAA facilitated arbitration for 755 international business-to-business (B2B) cases, comprising $4.2 billion in total claims, filed in 2022—a 12% increase in case filings from the previous year.

"The AAA-ICDR congratulates Luis on his appointment as Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Committee.  This appointment recognizes his leadership in international arbitration and his extensive involvement with the ABA's International Law Section," said Eric P. Tuchmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of the AAA-ICDR. "Luis' work, both past and future, also reflects the longstanding collaboration between the AAA-ICDR and the ABA's International Law Section, and many other Sections of the ABA."

The upcoming year will be a busy one for the International Arbitration Committee, beginning with Committee members' participation in the ABA International Law Section's 2023 Fall Conference, "Law and the Future of Technology," in Seoul, South Korea, from October 10-13. The Committee will also develop additional programs, webinars, and other initiatives throughout the 2023-2024 year, and will explore cooperation and synergies with other ABA Committees as well as other international arbitration organizations. For more information, please visit https://www.americanbar.org/groups/international_law/.

"I am proud to have been selected by my colleagues to help steer the ABA's International Arbitration Committee," said Luis Martinez, Vice President of the ICDR. "The arbitration process is a cost-effective and efficient way to resolve business and other legal disputes, and the Committee's work is vital for educating and developing professionals in this area."

Mr. Martinez also serves as Honorary President of the Inter-American Commercial Arbitration Commission, and frequently contributes to international arbitration publications and speaks at international arbitration programs around the world. He received his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law.

About the American Arbitration Association
The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926.  With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution
The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

