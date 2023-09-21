Luis Porrello, John Fisher Bolster WSP's West Leadership Team

To support continued growth and success in the firm's West region, Porrello has been named California district leader; Fisher will serve as West region development director. 

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has promoted Luis Porrello and John Fisher to new senior leadership roles in the firm's West region.

Luis Porrello (left) and John Fisher (right) (CNW Group/wsp usa)
Porrello, a WSP senior vice president who previously served as West region development director, assumes the California district leader role. He is responsible for the firm's business delivery performance and client engagement across the state. His reputation for collaboration and teamwork will result in leveraging the firm's national business lines and technical expertise across all markets to address local client needs. He is based in Irvine.

In his previous role as West region development leader, Porrello oversaw a sales target of over $1 billion and, in addition, was a key stakeholder on several national initiatives aimed at improved efficiency and effectiveness.

"During his six years with the firm, Luis's expert understanding of our business has been crucial in driving targeted expansion initiatives throughout the region," said Chris Peters, West region president. "That influence and experience is critical to our continued growth across California."

Porrello's educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, a master of science degree in international project finance, and master and doctor of science degrees in transportation engineering.

Fisher, a senior vice president who is currently leading WSP's state and local government affairs for the West region, will succeed Porrello as West region development director. In his new role, Fisher leads development of the firm's growth strategy across 29 states and Guam. He is responsible for developing and implementing client care activities and delivering results for this vast region. Fisher is based in San Francisco.

"John's previous experience, particularly his past government relations focus, affords him a deep understanding of strategy and priorities, issues and policy, as well as innate knowledge of our key client base in the West," said Rebecca Nolan, national director of strategy and growth.

Fisher has been a project manager for multiple transportation projects for WSP since joining the firm in 2008. As district manager for Northern California, he was responsible for profit and loss, operations, business development, sales and client satisfaction for the Transportation business in the region, including staff development and recruiting and project delivery in four offices in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento. He previously served as San Francisco area manager.

Prior to joining WSP, he served as manager of government and community relations at the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), and as legislative director in Washington D.C. for the late Bay Area Congresswoman Ellen O. Tauscher, a former member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

He is a graduate of the University of Texas-Austin with a bachelor's degree in psychology and the Eno Center for Transit Leadership's Executive Development Program. He is a member of WTS, Bay Area chapter and past recipient of that chapter's Ray LaHood "Man of the Year Award."

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

