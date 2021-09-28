Luisa Cuevas' new book "La Vida de Lucy" is an educational picture book that aims to inspire children to establish a meaningful present for the sake of their future.

Cuevas shares, "This book is to motivate parents that children are not the future, they are the present and have a voice, we need to listen to it, motivate them to be creative and play sports."

Published by Page Publishing, Luisa Cuevas' quick yet wise work shows that children need to have a real activity away from home and separate them from the harmful effects of gadgets.

Going out, engaging with their choice of sports or art, running around and just playing with other people are beneficial for the growing kids. Through these activities, they will hone their social skills. Moreover, being part of a group will also teach them a good sense of responsibility.

