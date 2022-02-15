Luiz Leonardos & Advogados: Ricardo Pinho Hired as New Head of Litigation

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luiz Leonardos & Advogados welcomes Ricardo Pinho, well-known in Brazil and internationally, as a leader in Intellectual Property, to galvanize its Litigation Department and update its services, as the firm invests in modernizing its practice.

Pinho holds a law degree from the Federal University in Fluminense and was admitted to practice by the Brazilian Bar Association in 1993. He holds postgraduate degrees in Intellectual Property Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (2000) and in Higher Education from Universidade Cândido Mendes (2015). Pinho is a qualified and registered Industrial Property Agent, IP Technical Expert, and Arbitrator. He is licensed to practice in front of any Brazilian courts and tribunals, including the High Courts in Brasilia. Prior to joining Luiz Leonardos & Advogados, Pinho was a partner for more than 10 years at Guerra IP, where he not only served his clients but also the IP and legal communities, with volunteer positions in numerous professional associations, including serving as President of the Brazilian National IP Agents Association from 2016-2019.

Luiz Leonardos & Advogados is the result of the split on April 30, 2012 of the businesses from Momsen, Leonardos & Cia, which was founded in 1919. With 12 partners, Luiz Leonardos & Advogados has over 60 experienced professionals dedicated to all areas related to intellectual property. The firm is built on the legacies of Thomas Othon Leonardos and his son Dr. Luiz Leonardos, who is an IP luminary and President of Honor of FICPI and AIPPI. Gustavo Leonardos, the third generation to lead the firm, is an IP force in his own right, and currently serves as Managing Partner.

"Ricardo has held leadership positions in IP like my grandfather. His reputation precedes him among his peers in the IP industry, especially in litigation, where he has obtained much success and recognition. We're excited to have him join us," says Gustavo Leonardos.

Pinho will lead the litigation group at this firm that boasts a highly distinguished team of engineers, scientists, attorneys, and industrial property agents, working across a spectrum of industries to secure and protect the rights of inventors, companies, creators, and brands that move and shape the Brazilian economy.

"This endeavor will be the Pinnacle of my career, and I could not be more enthusiastic about the challenge, especially with all that the firm is doing take our IP practice into the future," says Ricardo Pinho of the new position.

