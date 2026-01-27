LUKA DONČIĆ LAUNCHES 77X AND FAN PASS, CREATING A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ATHLETE-OWNED FAN UNIVERSE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić today announced the launch of 77X, a company he built to create original entertainment, collectibles, merchandise, and live experiences for his fans, and Fan Pass, a free membership platform available now at 77x.world. He is the first athlete to bring everything he creates – from content and products to events and community – into a single direct-to-fan universe, giving members early access to limited drops, exclusive content, and a voice in what gets made.

The launch comes during a standout season in which Dončić led the NBA in All-Star fan voting, became the league's most-viewed player across social platforms, and ranked No. 2 on the NBPA's top-selling jersey list for the first half of the 2025-26 regular season, according to the NBA and the NBA Players Association.

"My fans mean everything to me," said Dončić. "They've supported me at every step. With 77X and Fan Pass, I want to bring them in closer and give them a chance to create and build this with me. Not just watch it happen, but to be a part of it."

A New Model for Athlete-Fan Connection

In the traditional sports landscape, an athlete's content, merchandise, and fan engagement are often fragmented across platforms and partners they don't control. At the same time, modern fandom is shifting toward always-on, interactive communities and experiences that go far beyond highlights or game nights.

With 77X, Dončić is creating a long-term platform that unites media, storytelling, commerce, and community under one roof, with Fan Pass as the gateway. Members can help shape products, unlock exclusive access, and participate directly in Dončić's creative universe – all while giving him full ownership of the relationship with his global fanbase.

"77X is Luka taking ownership of his brand and building directly with his fans," said Lara Beth Seager, Chief Business and Brand Officer for Luka Dončić, CEO of 77X, and CEO of the Luka Dončić Foundation. "It's an ecosystem built around his career, passions, and creativity, with Fan Pass giving the community early access, exclusive content, and a voice in everything he does. We believe this is how the next generation of athlete brands will be built."

Key elements of 77X will include:

Worlds: Original universes and characters for fans to explore over time.

Original universes and characters for fans to explore over time. Entertainment: Animation, games, short-form storytelling, and behind-the-scenes content.

Animation, games, short-form storytelling, and behind-the-scenes content. Drops: Limited run merch and collectibles released directly to fans.

Limited run merch and collectibles released directly to fans. Access: Fan Pass benefits including early access, exclusive content, and surprise unlocks.

Fan Pass benefits including early access, exclusive content, and surprise unlocks. Live Events: Real-world fan experiences to bring the universe to life.

Real-world fan experiences to bring the universe to life. Collaborations: Creator and brand partnerships integrated authentically into Luka's world.

Products, Experiences, and Community

As part of the 77X launch, Dončić and his team will roll out a series of merchandise and collectible drops, starting with a Valentine's Day release in the coming days. Additional releases will continue throughout the year as the 77X universe expands, with Fan Pass members receiving early access and first looks.

77X will also extend beyond products through a long-term slate of live fan experiences designed to bring basketball to younger fans and families. With NBA All-Star weekend widely regarded as the league's largest fan event of the year, Dončić and his team will bring the 77X universe into the real world with an immersive fan experience in Los Angeles from February 12-14.

The creative direction of 77X reflects Dončić's Balkan roots, the Spanish and American cultures that have shaped him, and his personal passions – from gaming and animation to humor and storytelling.

Technology and Partnerships

To power 77X's global commerce and bring Dončić's direct-to-fan universe to life, 77X has partnered with Shopify, the leading commerce platform trusted by millions of businesses worldwide. This strategic collaboration underscores Shopify's role in empowering athlete-driven ventures, enabling Dončić to own every aspect of his brand – from merchandising and collectibles to exclusive drops and community experiences.

Shopify provides the scalable infrastructure and flexibility needed to support 77X's direct-to-consumer model, allowing for seamless global reach and personalized fan interactions that align with Dončić's vision of authentic, athlete-led engagement.

"Every so often, someone changes the game in both culture and commerce. Luka Dončić is one of them, and 77x is one of those moments," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. "It's a new blueprint for fandom and the athlete-to-entrepreneur journey, and it could only be powered by Shopify. From storefronts inside fan universes to checkouts embedded in live experiences, Shopify is built for this scale of ambition. We're building the future of commerce, Luka's building the future of fandom – and 77x brings them together."

Fan Pass was developed in-house as a proprietary membership and technology platform built specifically for the 77X universe – giving Dončić ownership of the fan relationship and designed with the capability to scale to other athletes.

About 77X

77X is a company founded by Luka Dončić to create original entertainment, merchandise, collectibles, and experiences for his fans. Unlike traditional athlete brands, Dončić owns the intellectual property, controls the creative direction, and builds directly with his audience through Fan Pass, a free membership available at 77x.world.

