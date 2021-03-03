Luka Dončić Joins Team BioSteel as Global Chief Hydration Officer

"I'm excited to work with BioSteel as Global Chief Hydration Officer because I am passionate about the importance of healthy hydration on and off the court," says Dončić. "This partnership is a great opportunity for me to teach today's youth about the importance of clean, healthy hydration using BioSteel's sports drinks."

"It's important to us that our partnerships are authentic as we continue to grow our brand," says Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "As the Official Sports Drink of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka has been hydrating with BioSteel's zero sugar sports drink for the entire season. We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with Luka, who believes in our product, to amplify our story and accelerate our growth."

Dončić joins a growing list of top tier athletes and ambassadors, which reflect the company's roots of working with those who were consumers of the brand prior to being formally endorsed by BioSteel. As a member of Team BioSteel, Dončić will extend the brand's footprint by reaching new health-conscious consumers and aspiring athletes.

Off the court, Dončić is passionate about his philanthropic endeavors, having recently donated to the Dallas Mayor's Fund for Dallas winter storm relief. He is an avid gamer, is a fan of anime and can speak four languages fluently.

BioSteel is expanding in the U.S. market at a rapid pace, securing the country's top grocery, mass, gas and convenience retailers, with direct distribution partners across the country to support this growth.

BioSteel is a North American operated sports hydration company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel's line includes a range of nutritional products including sports drinks, proteins, and everyday essentials. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

