Luke McCarthy Promoted to Senior Vice President of Brennan Investment Group's Single Tenant Net Lease Platform

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke McCarthy to Senior Vice President within its national single tenant net lease (STNL) platform. This advancement reflects Luke's dedication, growth, and accomplishments since joining Brennan.

Throughout his time with the STNL team, Luke has played a pivotal role in sourcing single-tenant net lease investments across the United States. His success underscores his commitment to the company's values and vision. Prior to joining the STNL platform, Luke contributed significantly to Brennan's Midwest team, assisting in the underwriting of more than $1.6 billion in transactions. Luke's career path within the company exemplifies the growth potential available within Brennan Investment Group. Luke began his career at Brennan as an intern in acquisitions and progressed to roles as Analyst, Associate, Senior Associate, and Vice President.

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Luke will continue to lead the sourcing of single-tenant net lease investments and sale-leasebacks across the U.S. and will also oversee the asset management and monetization of these investments. His leadership and strategic insights will be invaluable as Brennan continues to strengthen its position in the STNL sector.

"Luke's growth and achievements are a testament to his hard work and determination," said Robert Vanecko, Managing Principal for Brennan's single net lease division. "We look forward to his continued success and contributions to our business."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 56 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

