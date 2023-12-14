Luke Parsons Named Woodruff Sawyer's National Private Equity & Venture Capital Group Leader

News provided by

Woodruff Sawyer

14 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today that Luke Parsons has been appointed the firm's National Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice Group Leader. Luke was previously Senior Vice President of Woodruff Sawyer's Private Equity and due diligence teams, where he partnered with private equity firms, growth equity firms, alternative asset managers and strategic acquirers on a variety of insurance-related solutions on active and ongoing transactions. He was named Partner and Senior Vice President in 2022.

Continue Reading
Luke Parsons, National Private Equity and Venture Capital Group Leader
Luke Parsons, National Private Equity and Venture Capital Group Leader

Roger Topp, Woodruff Sawyer's Chief Growth Officer, comments, "Luke's appointment as the leader of our National Private Equity and Venture Capital Group is critical to achieving the next phase of our growth strategy. With his extensive understanding of our clients' opportunities and challenges, coupled with the team's expertise, we are well-positioned to provide our clients with a significant advantage as they rely on us to guide them through the insurance process and mitigate the long-term cost of risk."

Luke adds, "Woodruff Sawyer has been the leader in the venture capital and private equity arena for over 25 years, having developed early insurance products that are now considered the industry standard. I am honored to work with an amazing team of industry experts and claims specialists. It is in our DNA to look for new ways to help our clients mitigate their risks, and I look forward to building on that momentum as we continue to grow and evolve."

About Woodruff Sawyer
As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact

press@woodruffsawyer.com

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer

Also from this source

Woodruff Sawyer's P&C Looking Ahead Guide: Experts Predict Single-Digit Rate Increases In 2024

Woodruff Sawyer's P&C Looking Ahead Guide: Experts Predict Single-Digit Rate Increases In 2024

Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2024 Property & Casualty Looking...
Woodruff Sawyer's 2024 PE and M&A Looking Ahead Guide Examines the Trends Impacting Risk Management in Today's Turbulent Dealmaking Landscape

Woodruff Sawyer's 2024 PE and M&A Looking Ahead Guide Examines the Trends Impacting Risk Management in Today's Turbulent Dealmaking Landscape

Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2024 Private Equity and M&A...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.