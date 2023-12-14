Luke Parsons Named Woodruff Sawyer's National Private Equity & Venture Capital Group Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today that Luke Parsons has been appointed the firm's National Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice Group Leader. Luke was previously Senior Vice President of Woodruff Sawyer's Private Equity and due diligence teams, where he partnered with private equity firms, growth equity firms, alternative asset managers and strategic acquirers on a variety of insurance-related solutions on active and ongoing transactions. He was named Partner and Senior Vice President in 2022.

Luke Parsons, National Private Equity and Venture Capital Group Leader

Roger Topp, Woodruff Sawyer's Chief Growth Officer, comments, "Luke's appointment as the leader of our National Private Equity and Venture Capital Group is critical to achieving the next phase of our growth strategy. With his extensive understanding of our clients' opportunities and challenges, coupled with the team's expertise, we are well-positioned to provide our clients with a significant advantage as they rely on us to guide them through the insurance process and mitigate the long-term cost of risk."

Luke adds, "Woodruff Sawyer has been the leader in the venture capital and private equity arena for over 25 years, having developed early insurance products that are now considered the industry standard. I am honored to work with an amazing team of industry experts and claims specialists. It is in our DNA to look for new ways to help our clients mitigate their risks, and I look forward to building on that momentum as we continue to grow and evolve."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact

press@woodruffsawyer.com

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer