Luke Power, Son of The Script's Glen Power, Steps Out From Badscandal Alias With First Solo Release Under His Own Name

ARTIST OVERVIEW

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At just 26 years old, Luke Power is approaching one billion global streams across the catalog of songs he has written, produced, mixed, and mastered — a cumulative milestone that reflects not only longevity, but sustained commercial impact and industry trust. His work spans major streaming platforms, international festival stages, and high-performing digital releases, positioning him as one of the most technically versatile and creatively consistent young music professionals to emerge from Ireland in recent years. Formerly known under the alias Badscandal, Luke now steps forward under his own name with his most personal release to date: "What's Going On In My Mind." The transition marks a defining moment in a career that has, until now, largely operated behind the scenes. Born into music and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Luke is the son of Glen Power, drummer of the internationally acclaimed band The Script. While the surname may be recognizable, Luke's trajectory has been independently built — forged through years of studio immersion, international collaborations, festival-driven electronic releases, and meticulous craft development long before stepping into the spotlight as a solo recording artist. Originally emerging in the EDM space, Luke established himself as a sought-after songwriter, producer, mixing engineer, and mastering engineer trusted by industry professionals across multiple genres. His fingerprints are embedded in high-energy festival records, club anthems, crossover dance releases, and streaming successes that have collectively accumulated hundreds of millions of plays worldwide. As a technical architect of records, he has been responsible not only for composition and arrangement, but for the final sonic polish that allows tracks to compete at a global commercial level. Beyond production, Luke has built a reputation as a prolific songwriter, contributing toplines, structural development, lyrical concepts, and vocal production across numerous releases. His strength lies in merging musical instinct with technical precision — understanding both the emotional core of a song and the engineering detail required to translate it at scale. After years of shaping other artists' voices and sound identities, Luke now turns the lens inward. "What's Going On In My Mind" represents the next phase of an already substantial career: an established music professional stepping forward as a front-facing recording artist, bringing with him nearly a decade of high level songwriting, production, and engineering experience.

Luke Power Luke Power releases song titled "what's going on in my mind"

THE NEW CHAPTER

With "What's Going On In My Mind," Luke pivots toward a more personal sonic identity — blending indie songwriting with an 80s-inspired aesthetic. Analog textures, melancholic synth palettes, and restrained but emotive vocal delivery define this chapter. For the first time, he is not only the architect behind the record, but the voice at its center. This release signals a recalibration of priorities: less about metrics, more about meaning. The track explores introspection, overthinking, and the emotional static of modern life — themes delivered with clarity, subtle humor, and self-awareness.

ARTIST STATEMENT

"I spent so long writing for other people and singing on tracks but never having my own voice on my own track that I actually loved. I just wanted to put the songs I've been writing out. Whether they do well or not doesn't matter. It's not about that. It's about loving the songs and giving people something real to connect to. Music's become so focused on numbers — how much money, how many followers — and I just wanted to make something because of the energy you can put into it."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Approaching 1 Billion Global Streams (Cumulative Catalog)

Established songwriter, producer, mixing & mastering engineer

Background in EDM, global festival and streaming releases

Transitioning to indie / 80s-inspired vocal project under own name

Nearly a decade of professional studio and commercial experience

Dublin-born artist with international industry collaborations

Media Contact:

Artist Name - Luke Power

Email – [email protected]

Phone: +353874710077

Instagram - www.instagram.com/iguessimlukepower

TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@iguessimlukepower

SOURCE Luke Power