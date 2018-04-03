Luke Tevebaugh New Head of FrontRow's Classroom Audio Sales in Florida

Prior to joining FrontRow, Tevebaugh served as K-12 Channel Manager for Turning Technologies. He has also served as a K-12 education consultant for ALL in Learning and for eInstruction.

"Ed tech excites me because it gives teachers a chance to make their instructional material relevant to students," shares Tevebaugh. "A student adequately and consistently hearing the teacher is not a luxury, but a necessity. My goal is to help every student hear all the material shared in class—be it by teachers, classmates, or through multi-media—by making FrontRow the standard in classroom audio in Florida."

Tevebaugh has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from The University of Kansas.

About FrontRow

FrontRow helps schools communicate effortlessly with students, groups, and devices. More than 15,000 schools choose FrontRow for its easy-to-use products, better academic outcomes, and a more efficient campus. FrontRow ed tech solutions include:

Classroom audio systems (soundfield) for teacher voice, student voice, and media audio amplification

Automated lesson capture and distribution

AV control and management

Campus communication and control, including IP paging, intercom, and bell scheduling

FrontRow is part of the William Demant Group—founded in 1904 and listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange (CSE3247)—through 45 Group companies in over 20 countries, its consolidated sales exceed US$1.9 billion.

Photo

Please follow this link for Luke Tevebaugh's photo.

FrontRow Logo

Please follow this link for FrontRow's logo.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luke-tevebaugh-new-head-of-frontrows-classroom-audio-sales-in-florida-300623030.html

SOURCE FrontRow

Related Links

http://www.GoFrontRow.com

