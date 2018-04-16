Lukerative Solutions Awarded Quarterly Trophy for Sales Achievements

Since opening their doors in May 2016, Lukerative Solutions has been consistent in bringing high-quality results in customer retention and acquisition as well as overall sales production on behalf of their major telecommunications client. The quarterly 'Campaign Cup' award honors Lukerative Solutions for outperforming every other eligible company in the nation focused on similar campaigns.

"I am beyond pleased to accept this award on behalf of my incredible team," said President Shane Lukenda. "We are dedicated to building on our success quarter after quarter while we provide our client with great results and the customer with outstanding service."

Lukerative Solutions focuses on individualizing customer experience on behalf of the client while increasing their product demand, market penetration, and profit. The firm attributes its success not to the bottom line but to the training and company culture it has created within its team.

Upon joining the team, each new member of Lukerative Solutions is matched with an experienced mentor on the very first day to guide every individual to be successful, which ultimately translates to exceptional customer service. Their client is looking forward to continuous expansion with Lukerative Solutions, which means internal growth for the firm and economic growth for the local community.

