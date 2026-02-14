Luki Lab Debuts Six New Toy Brands, Strengthening Its Multi-Category Portfolio

The lineup spans action, collectibles, and games, led by the launch of Spherehedz, Gem Pets and Melon Mayhem, underscoring the company's focus on original IP and inventive play.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families look for toys that spark creativity, deliver repeat play, and stay within budget, Luki Lab is answering the call with its latest line-up of 6 new original brands launching this Spring. Manufacturer of the TOTY®-nominated, best-selling Flat 2 Fast® Card Racers, the company is introducing six new toy brands designed for fun, screen-free play.

Since launching in 2019, Luki Lab has built one of the most diverse and inventive portfolios in the toy industry, now spanning 23 original brands. With a focus on original brands and innovation at an affordable price, the company continues to expand its presence across specialty and mass retail channels and connect with a growing audience of families and kids.

"In 2026, Luki Lab is accelerating its investment in original IP with six standout new brands," said Didier Pietri, CEO. "We believe the best innovation is intuitive, repeatable, and affordable—creating immediate fun for kids and giving parents confidence in their purchase."

2026 Product Highlights:

Spherehedz | 6+ | $12.99 – New Spherehedz adds a fun twist to collectible action games with sphere-shaped characters that transform as you play. Use the power spinner to set each Spherehedz in motion and watch as it spins open to reveal a surprise design inside. Launch them into the included 11-inch arena, quick and easy to set up at home or on the go, and enjoy the excitement of battle as characters spin, bump, and react to each other. The last Spherehedz to stay open wins the round. Series 1 has three collectible 2-packs, so kids can mix and match characters for lots of different play experiences. (Available Spring 2026)

Gem Pets | 5+ | $14.99 – Discover your special gem with new Gem Pets! Gem Pets bring together kids' love for cute collectible animals and the excitement of gem hunting into one fun, play-and-display activity kit. Each kit includes a 4-inch gem-themed pet and four accessories to bejewel. Using the double-sided digging tool included, kids dig into the scented, heart-shaped soap to find 10 hidden gems. The gems are then used to decorate the Gem Pet and its tiara, necklace, and two bracelets – all making an incredible display. Leftover soap scraps can be pressed back into soap, which helps cut down on waste and mess. With four beautiful Gem Pets to discover and collect, the sparkle never ends. (Available Spring 2026)

Melon Mayhem | 6+ | $14.99 – New Melon Mayhem is the delightfully simple, laugh-out-loud, fast-paced matching game that kids of all ages want to play! Both fun and family-friendly, players must quickly collect matching melon halves to earn melon slices. The first player to earn 10 melon slices, forming 2 melons, becomes the winning Melon Mayhem Master! With its bright and charming watermelon-themed playing pieces, Melon Mayhem is packaged in a cute and convenient canvas bag for on-the-go play. (Available Spring 2026)

Rogue Racers | 6+ | $34.99 – Get ready for exciting thrills with new Rogue Racers RC vehicles! These one-of-a-kind RC cars feature a mind-blowing surprise. Each RC car features a wacky "rogue" racer that floats above the car powered by an air-jet turbo system. This innovative feature adds an exciting, hilarious, and fun challenge to every driving adventure. Kids can create custom-built obstacle courses and head-to-head races. With an easy-to-use remote control designed for younger RC fans, Rogue Racers deliver non-stop fun with three unforgettable racers: Lead Foot Larry, No Brake Jake, and Masked Max. (Available Spring 2026)

Sweetopia | 5+ | $14.99 – Step into the magical world of Sweetopia, where sweet treats become cherished friends! Each cake and pastry hides a secret—transforming into a beloved princess and her adorable pet with just a flip. These compact toys are ready to bring a sugary fairy tale to life anywhere, anytime. Each set includes 2 beautiful princesses, 2 lovable pets, and 1 pop-up playset, making storytelling and imaginative adventures easy to enjoy at home or on the go. With three delightful playsets to collect, the magic of Sweetopia can go wherever your adventures take you! (Available Spring 2026)

My Charmed Castle | 6+ | $24.99 – The new My Charmed Castle blends the joy of gifting with a special jewelry-making experience. A toy that is both playable and displayable, this keepsake playset features a beautiful castle that holds 10 secret jewelry boxes. Simply press the secret button to reveal each jewelry box. Each jewelry box holds 2 dazzling charms and beads for kids to create their own custom jewelry. Plus, they can store their jewelry on the castle itself. With 20 gorgeous charms, 2 bracelets, and 2 necklaces, the jewelry making possibilities are endless. (Available Spring 2026)

Luki Lab will showcase these new products and more at New York Toy Fair 2026, where attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations and learn more about the company's expanding portfolio and approach to modern play.

About Luki Lab:

At Luki Lab, our goal is to provide kids with hours of fun and years of memories. From our headquarters in Southern California, our in-house team of passionate toy creators are dedicated to creating award-winning, innovative brands and exciting toys and games for kids of all ages. Learn more at lukilab.com .

