Lukka Acquires PEER DATA to Build the Institutional Control Layer for Digital Assets and Data Commerce

One platform for pricing, classification, provenance, licensing, and governance across digital assets, traditional data, and enterprise AI.

NAPLES, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, a global provider of institutional digital asset data and software, has acquired PEER DATA, creator of the Data Book of Record (DBOR™) platform and the patented Daisy Chain technology for end-to-end data traceability.

The two companies share the same foundation: institutional methodology, AICPA SOC-aligned operations, and deep relationships with risk-mature financial institutions. Lukka serves the funds, fund administrators, auditors, banks, and exchanges that rely on audit-defensible digital asset data. PEER DATA brings the contract digitization, usage metering, and traceability infrastructure those same institutions need to govern their broader data estates.

"Every institution we serve is wrestling with the same problem at a larger scale. How do you trust, govern, and operate on data when the volume, velocity, and stakes keep increasing?" said Kiet Tran, CEO of Lukka. "Lukka answered that question for digital assets. PEER DATA answered it for data commerce. Together, we become the institutional control layer for both, and for what comes next as assets and data move on-chain and AI consumption becomes a first-class governance problem."

"Lukka and PEER DATA have always been solving adjacent problems for the same customers, with the same operating standards," said Kat Tatochenko, Co-Founder and CEO of PEER DATA. "We can now tell institutions what their data is and what it's worth, who has the right to use it, where it has gone, and how to operate on it with full transparency."

A Unified Stack for the Next Era of Institutional Data

Three shifts are reshaping how institutions work with data. Digital assets are going mainstream, driving demand for reference data, pricing, and classification with verifiable provenance. Data commerce is modernizing: institutions spend hundreds of millions each year on data they cannot fully track, and DBOR™ digitizes contracts, meters usage, and produces auditable lineage. AI is making provenance, licensing, and attribution operational infrastructure rather than back-office paperwork.

About the Combined Company

The combined entity continues to operate under the Lukka brand, headquartered in New York. The PEER DATA platform integrates into Lukka's product portfolio with no disruption to customers of either company, and expanded capabilities will roll out through 2026. Lukka's AICPA SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications remain in place. PEER DATA's SOC 2 Type II certification and patented Daisy Chain technology join the Lukka portfolio.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka helps bridge traditional finance and digital assets. Lukka is a global provider of institutional data and software for digital assets, transforming complex blockchain and market activity into trusted, audit-ready intelligence that enables institutions to confidently operate in crypto and tokenized markets. Banks, asset managers, exchanges, fintechs, government agencies, and many more rely on Lukka for pricing, analytics, tax, compliance, benchmarks, investigations, and market intelligence, delivering an end-to-end data foundation for digital assets. Built for enterprise scale and aligned with GAAP and IFRS accounting standards, Lukka is supported by SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II controls, bringing the discipline of traditional finance to blockchain markets.

Contact us to learn more about how Lukka can support you https://lukka.tech/contact-us/

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SOURCE Lukka, Inc.