Lukka Announces Partnership with Space and Time for On-chain Data Collaboration

This joint partnership will allow institutions to consume high quality blockchain transactional data across multiple protocols

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading institutional crypto data and data management provider, has announced a partnership with Space and Time, a leader in decentralized data warehousing.

Through this partnership, Lukka and Space and Time will deliver institutional-quality blockchain transaction data to businesses requiring higher quality on-chain data than is available in the public domain. This collaboration aims to offer institutions mature analytical and reporting benefits derived from accurate and tamperproof on-chain blockchain data, covering a continuously growing number of protocols. Furthermore, it strengthens both companies' commitment to providing the blockchain industry participants with innovative solutions that build trust and transparency in blockchain data.

Lukka is the only institutional-grade digital asset data and data management provider and was the first crypto asset business to obtain the rigorous technical control standards of an AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Controls Audits. Lukka additionally has received an ISO 27001 ISO/IEC 27001 certification and utilizes a number of other frameworks in order to build trust and a commitment to ensuring trust and financial transparency for its institutional customers as they participate in the crypto ecosystem.

"The technical acumen that the Space and Time team offers to a partnership with Lukka was immediately obvious", says Brandon Sang, Chief Solutions Officer of Lukka. "The appreciation for clean and reliable data is often overlooked, however is paramount for the institutional adoption of blockchain. We are thrilled to begin this collaboration with Space and Time."

Space and Time is a decentralized data warehouse that powers low-latency transactional queries and scalable analytics in a single cluster. Space and Time has developed a novel zero-knowledge proof called Proof of SQL℠, which cryptographically proves that each query computation was done accurately and that both the query and the data are verifiably tamperproof.

"Lukka is leading the industry with accurate and transparent blockchain data, and we're thrilled to support them in their initiatives to expand access to more chains, provide deeper analytic insights, and establish more verifiability for Web3," said Space and Time CTO and Co-Founder Scott Dykstra. "Space and Time is providing essential data infrastructure for developers and enterprises building on the blockchain, and our partnership with Lukka emphasizes our commitment to that."

Space and Time allows users to store, manage, and analyze data in a verifiable way. Space and Time's decentralized data warehouse provides a powerful suite of data tools for developers in the blockchain ecosystem, now enhanced by Lukka's risk mature approach and data solutions.

About Space and Time

Space and Time is the first Web3-native decentralized data warehouse that joins tamperproof on-chain and off-chain data to deliver enterprise use cases to smart contracts. Space and Time has developed a novel cryptography called Proof of SQL℠ that allows developers to connect analytics directly to smart contracts, opening up a wealth of powerful new use cases and business logic on blockchain technology. Space and Time is built from the ground up as a multichain data platform for developers in financial services, gaming, DeFi, or any project requiring verifiable data across enterprise, blockchain and AI.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States.

