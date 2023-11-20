LULAC NAMES JUAN PROAÑO AS CEO EMBARKING ON A NEW ERA OF GROWTH AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the nation's oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization, announced today that it has appointed Juan Proaño to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the organization, effective immediately. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations at LULAC, Proaño will work to identify new areas for growth, ways to amplify the organization's advocacy initiatives, and opportunities to form partnerships that will increase LULAC's impact.

"The national board and I are united in this decision as we build upon the legacy of LULAC and look to the opportunities at hand. Mr. Proaño has the professional background and strategic skills needed to envision a new era for our organization," says Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President.

Proaño comes to LULAC with more than 20 years' experience as an entrepreneur with a career trajectory that spans the sectors of technology, business, and civic and progressive affairs. As co-founder/managing partner of Plus Three, Proaño has raised over $500 million online for nonprofit clients since its founding in 2002. He has also been recognized for his pioneering work in technology and online fundraising, has been featured in Time Magazine, was recognized by Hispanic Business for starting one of the fastest-growing Latino businesses, and is a graduate of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

"I am honored to be part of such a historic organization that has been the voice of farmers, immigrants, students, and all groups that make up the intricate fabric of the Latino community in the USA for almost 100 years," said Proaño. "As the son of immigrants, I understand the urgency of the moment we are in. We have great challenges ahead, along with massive opportunities to continue to serve and expand LULAC's work in our country. I am committed to the work and grateful to Domingo, the Board, and the executive leadership team."

Throughout the years, Proaño has also shown a commitment to the Latino community which extends beyond profit, as evidenced by his initiation of a program at Plus Three to develop the capacity of Latino nonprofits across the country by providing $250,000 of in-kind services.

Belen Robles, the first female LULAC president, states: "I am honored to welcome Mr. Juan Proaño to the important role of LULAC CEO. LULAC is approaching an important milestone, and the need for our work has never been greater. We join with Mr. Proaño in solidarity to undertake the LULAC mission in unity for all we serve."

"Mr. Proaño's appointment comes at an important time in LULAC as we enter a new era of advocacy and programs," says past LULAC National President Margaret Moran. "Building on our organization's 95-year history, our future is strong. Our leadership is ready to undertake LULAC's mission with renewed vigor and vision," adds Moran.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Proaño as LULAC CEO," says LULAC National Vice-President for the Northeast James Fukuda. "His experience and talents lend themselves well to the task in the face of changing events in our nation. Now, we continue to tackle the many issues confronting our Latino community," says Fukuda.

LULAC National Vice-President for the Far West Jose Barrera adds, "LULAC supports President Garcia on his appointment of Juan Proaño as CEO. Juan brings years of experience to LULAC that will help uplift our organization to new heights. The board of directors stands ready to affirm the President's and our CEO's vision."

Proaño resides in Miami, Florida with his wife Vanessa and is a proud father to three children: Lola, Penelope, and Oliver.

About LULAC

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation's largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 525 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC's programs, services, and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting the critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/ .

For more information, contact David Cruz – 818 689-9991, [email protected]

SOURCE LULAC