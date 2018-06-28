LuLaRoe And The Evel Knievel Family Announce Two Year Apparel Licensing Partnership

"We are so excited to partner with the Evel Knievel family and pay tribute to his legacy," says Mark Stidham, CEO and Co-Founder of LuLaRoe. "He was such an important part of our country's history and his spirit continues to influence future generations. He is a true example of what it takes to achieve the American Dream. This partnership is one of our first steps in evolving the brand to serve Independent Fashion Retailers and their Customers with collaborations that pay tribute to great dads and great role models."

"Evel Knievel is a hero in our modern-day culture—the quintessential risk taker. If you're an entrepreneur or adventurist, get out of your comfort zone," says Kelly Knievel. "You don't have to be an outrageous daredevil but society could learn a lot from Evel Knievel: take intelligent risks, learn from your mistakes, and move onto the next jump - entrepreneurship 101. Nobody is going to give you anything or recognize you for lack of results."

Inspired by Knievel's amazing entrepreneurial spirit, these family friendly pieces are priced starting at $23, with additional prints and patterns rolling out throughout the year in select men's, women's and youth options- including tees, dresses and the famous LuLaRoe leggings. LuLaRoe is sold nationwide by tens of thousands of Independent Fashion Retailers at their own in-home Pop-Up Boutiques and social media live sales.

LuLaRoe: American Dreams is on sale now, with sizes ranging from XXS-3XL. To learn more about American Dreams, visit https://bit.ly/2Ijg6Qi. To shop LuLaRoe you can find an Independent Fashion Retailer through our Retailer Map here. Join us as we usher in American Dreams through nostalgia and fashion. Follow @lularoe and hashtag #LuLaRoeAmericanDreams

About LuLaRoe

2018 marks the Fifth Anniversary of LuLaRoe, a pioneer in social retail and one of the fastest growing apparel brands in the U.S. Founded in Corona, California in 2013 by working mom DeAnne Stidham and her husband Mark Stidham, LuLaRoe brings together tens of thousands of Independent Fashion Retailers who seek the freedom of an entrepreneurial lifestyle through sales of comfortable, affordable and stylish clothing in unique, exciting, in-person and online Pop-Up Boutiques. For more information please visit www.lularoe.com, and on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Evel Knievel

