LuLaRoe Kicks Off Fifth Anniversary With "Celebrate 5" Events In Five U.S. Cities This May

LuLaRoe has seen incredible growth while still in its infancy, through a formula that has disrupted traditional retail sales. By empowering tens of thousands of Independent Fashion Retailers through a combination of in-home Pop-Up Boutiques and social media live sales, the company's entrepreneurial business model has put $1 billion into the pockets of these independent business owners in 2017 alone.

Since May 2013, LuLaRoe co-founders and husband/wife duo Mark and DeAnne Stidham have been redefining the apparel industry, with a focus on creating women's, men's and youth offerings designed in small batch prints and patterns to create a "unicorn search" among consumers seeking their limited edition favorites. The brand's popularity is tied to the creative design of each style to complement all body types and sizes, with a product that caters to the growing modest fashion movement — a market segment that is estimated to reach over $400 billion worldwide by 2019. Along the way, the duo and several of their adult children and spouses have traveled the world, conducting extensive business training and educational programs that have paved the way for thousands of first-time entrepreneurs to build their own small businesses.

"Mark and I are so excited to celebrate five years of LuLaRoe," said DeAnne Stidham, president and co-founder of LuLaRoe. "As parents and grandparents, we started this business with a dream and a commitment to strengthen families and communities by creating opportunities for others to become entrepreneurs and achieve their dreams. We are traveling the country once again to celebrate everyone who has worked so hard to build LuLaRoe. This is a chance for us to look back on LuLaRoe's exciting history, have fun together and share in the excitement of the future."

"We are so grateful and appreciative to LuLaRoe for bringing attention to the causes of children's charities across the country," said Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, founder of Festival of Children and leading Southern California businesswoman and children's advocate. "Supporting the missions and dreams of five, very worthwhile charities in the Festival of Children Foundation network is a tremendous and extremely generous way to celebrate a fifth anniversary!"

Celebrate 5 kicks off with the unveiling of the LuLaRoe 2018 Americana Collection, along with four different styles revealed at each of the five stops, a chance to win prizes and giveaways from the Americana Collection, and special anniversary products.

The complete #LuLaRoeCelebrate5 party schedule:

Tuesday, May 1 st at The Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles

at The Shrine Expo Hall Wednesday, May 2 nd at Showbox Sodo in Seattle

at Showbox Sodo in Monday, May 7 th at Armature Works in Tampa

at Armature Works in Wednesday, May 9 th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia

at The in Friday, May 11 th at Fig House in Dallas

Each exclusive charity event is open to LuLaRoe Independent Fashion Retailers and their guests, with proceeds from the entrance fee benefiting Festival of Children Foundation and its member charities. Founded in 2003 by Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, Festival of Children Foundation is a leading Southern California business professional and children's advocate, and is dedicated to improving the lives of children by strengthening the charities that serve them.

The LuLaRoe anniversary love will be shared all year long with the hashtag #LuLaRoeCelebrate5. To shop LuLaRoe's new styles, including the 2018 Americana Collection (release date: mid-May 2018) please visit our map to find a Retailer near you.

About Festival of Children Foundation

Founded in 2003 by businesswoman and children's advocate Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, Costa Mesa, California-based Festival of Children Foundation is a national, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves to bring together a diverse, national community of children's charitable organizations to collaborate, access resources, share knowledge, focus their efforts, and ultimately work together to improve the lives of children. With committed funding covering 100% of administrative expenses, every dollar raised by the organization goes directly to helping these charities thrive through innovative programs and services, including free professional training, financial support, and programs and events to help raise awareness and funds for individual missions.

Festival of Children Foundation has built a network of nearly 500 charities across the nation that serve millions of children each year, each with a diverse mission yet with a common goal of improving the lives of children. The foundation is also behind National Child Awareness Month, a U.S. Senate-based designation serving as a rallying call throughout September to U.S. children's charities, their benefactors and supporters, and the public to set aside their individual agendas to raise awareness and inspire action for all children's causes. www.festivalofchildren.org

About LuLaRoe

2018 marks the Fifth Anniversary of LuLaRoe, a pioneer in social retail and one of the fastest growing apparel brands in the U.S. Founded in Corona, California in 2013 by working mom DeAnne Stidham and her husband Mark Stidham, LuLaRoe brings together tens of thousands of Independent Fashion Retailers who seek the freedom of an entrepreneurial lifestyle through sales of comfortable, affordable and stylish clothing in unique, exciting, in-person and online pop-up boutiques. For more information please visit www.lularoe.com, and on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

