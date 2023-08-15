Lula's Remarkable Growth Lands Them a Coveted Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lula, a pioneering proptech company, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Overall, Lula landed at #125 on the distinguished list.

The Inc. 5000 list, published by Inc. Magazine, showcases businesses across various sectors that displayed remarkable growth and resilience. Lula's exceptional performance in recent years has propelled it to this ranking, a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and ability to adapt to the ever-evolving proptech landscape.

Lula's CEO, Bo Lais, expressed immense pride in the company's achievement, stating, "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work and innovation that our entire team has put into making Lula a leader in the property management industry. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries to reinvent how property maintenance is performed in the property management industry while delivering unparalleled value to our clients and their residents."

Lula's growth is fueled by its uncompromising pursuit of innovation and customer-centric approach. The company's contractor network has enabled clients to grow and maximize maintenance efficiency and enabled Lula to stand out in a competitive market. By consistently delivering solutions that address key industry challenges, Lula has earned the trust of a rapidly expanding client base.

The Inc. 5000 recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Lula. As the company celebrates its inclusion in this esteemed list, it also looks forward to leveraging this momentum to further its growth trajectory. Lula is poised to expand its reach, explore new strategic partnerships, and continue creating cutting-edge maintenance solutions that drive positive outcomes for clients and the property management industry as a whole.

As Lula celebrates its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, it remains focused on their goal of reinventing property maintenance for rentals. With a clear vision for the future, the company is well-positioned to continue making meaningful contributions to the proptech landscape and solidify its status as a trailblazer in the field.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Lula: Lula is a tech company committed to creating rental property maintenance solutions powered by a network of vetted contractors. Committed to innovation and excellence, Lula has rapidly emerged as a leader in the property management sector. With a focus on efficiency and service, Lula aims to make a positive impact both within the real estate landscape and beyond.

SOURCE Lula