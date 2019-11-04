Luli Fama Swim and Resortwear Launches Australian Online Store

As a leader in the swimwear industry, Luli Fama has experienced tremendous growth internationally since 2014. During this period International sales have increased over 90% as the brand has grown and gained attention in new markets every year, with a loyal fan base that spans over 80 countries.

With an overwhelming demand from Australian consumers for an online experience, and a destination to purchase the line, the Aussie online store offers e-commerce functionality, friendly shipping options, gifts with purchase, special promotions and product information.

To celebrate the site's launch, all orders over $100 AUS will receive free shipping anywhere in Australia, a flat expedited service fee of $22 AUS will give Aussie consumers the opportunity to obtain their purchase within 2-3 days and last but not least, any orders placed during the month of November will receive a free gift with purchase of the Luli Fama holographic bikini bag.

About Luli Fama:

Luli Fama, a women's luxury swim and resortwear brand, is globally recognized for its universally flattering fit, immaculate designs and eclectic mix of vibrant hues. The assortment of exclusive pieces are made from exquisite shape enhancing fabrics that accentuate a woman's figure and topped with details that speak volumes. Each piece is designed carefully to complement one another and can be worn day or night and styled for any occasion. The cosmopolitan culture and Latin influence are apparent in the custom contemporary silhouettes and intense motifs, making sure that each piece tells a story. As Luli Fama continues to expand into new markets, the brand continues to maintain its rank as the "celebrity-favored swimwear brand".

