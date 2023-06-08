Lullaby Earth Earns Baby Maternity Magazine's 2023 Top Choice of the Year and Other Big Wins

The winning Breathe Safe Crib Mattress is certified non-toxic, waterproof and loved by parents.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, offering safer and healthier crib mattresses at affordable prices, announced that its Breathe Safe Non-toxic Crib Mattress collected four major accolades from the 2023 annual awards program hosted Baby Maternity Magazine and Creative Child Magazine, both with Scooterbay Publishing.

"The awards program [honors] the very best products for baby and mothers-to-be," said Scott Reichert, publisher at Scooterbay Publishing. "Winning our award illustrates the manufacturer's creativity, skill and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great production."

A team of moms and early education professionals selected the Lullaby Earth Breathe Safe Crib Mattress from a field of over 400 products for the following honors:

  • 2023 Baby Maternity Magazine Top Choice of the Year
  • 2023 Baby Maternity Magazine Preferred Choice Award
  • 2023 Creative Child Magazine Product of the Year
  • 2023 Creative Child Magazine Eco-friendly Product of the Year

Health-minded parents on a budget will love the Breathe Safe Crib Mattress ($279) for its value-conscious 2-stage design, wipe-clean waterproof surface, lightweight core and machine-washable breathable cover that maximizes airflow. The mattress is made without flame retardants, polyurethane foam, vinyl/PVC, allergenic latex or harmful chemicals and ensures non-toxic integrity with MADE SAFE® and GREENGUARD® Gold certifications and UL Formaldehyde Free validation.

The Breathe Safe Crib Mattress picked up a 2023 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA) earlier this year. Lullaby Earth will release additional non-toxic baby sleep essentials, as well as a full non-toxic kids collection, later this summer.  

About Lullaby Earth
Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize physical, chemical, allergenic and hygienic safety, as well as enhance breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe Crib Mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

SOURCE Lullaby Earth

