Lullaby Earth Unveils Major 4th of July Sale on Non-toxic Baby Gear

News provided by

Lullaby Earth

21 Jun, 2023, 11:05 ET

Embrace the red, white and blue with safer sleep for Baby, too – 15% off!

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, maker of budget-friendly, certified non-toxic crib mattresses, launched its 4th of July Sale today. Shoppers using code JULY4 will receive 15% off sitewide on healthier, American-made baby sleep essentials. The sale includes free shipping and financing options using ShopPay.

During the sale, Lullaby Earth is offering $41 off its award-winning Breathe Safe Non-toxic Crib Mattress. This breathable, waterproof, lightweight mattress recently garnered prestigious awards, including a 2023 National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA), 2023 Baby Maternity Magazine's Top Choice of the Year and 2023 Creative Child Magazine's Product of the Year. Budget-conscious parents will appreciate the 2-stage design that adapts as Baby grows.

All Lullaby Earth crib mattresses are made in the U.S.A. using domestic and global materials. With responsible material sourcing – and no polyurethane foam, flame retardants, vinyl, PFAS or toxic VOCs – Lullaby Earth's non-toxic crib mattresses are safer for Baby and the planet, too. Food-grade, wipe-clean waterproofing helps to keep the mattresses hygienic.

The Lullaby Earth mattress line-up is allergy-friendly, MADE SAFE® certified, GREENGUARD® Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free validated. The brand continues its support of advocacy organizations like Green America that are working to protect the environment.

Get ready for an exciting expansion as the brand prepares to launch a highly anticipated non-toxic kids' collection that prioritizes both health and affordability. Parents are invited to meet the Lullaby Earth team in person across the country at Babies & Bumps and Prego Expo events throughout the summer.

About Lullaby Earth
Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize physical, chemical, allergenic and hygienic safety, as well as enhance breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

SOURCE Lullaby Earth

Also from this source

Lullaby Earth Earns Baby Maternity Magazine's 2023 Top Choice of the Year and Other Big Wins

Non-Toxic Baby Brand Lullaby Earth Honors Memorial Day With 20% Off Savings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.