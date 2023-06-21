Lullaby Earth Unveils Major 4th of July Sale on Non-toxic Baby Gear

Embrace the red, white and blue with safer sleep for Baby, too – 15% off!

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, maker of budget-friendly, certified non-toxic crib mattresses, launched its 4th of July Sale today. Shoppers using code JULY4 will receive 15% off sitewide on healthier, American-made baby sleep essentials. The sale includes free shipping and financing options using ShopPay.

During the sale, Lullaby Earth is offering $41 off its award-winning Breathe Safe Non-toxic Crib Mattress. This breathable, waterproof, lightweight mattress recently garnered prestigious awards, including a 2023 National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA), 2023 Baby Maternity Magazine's Top Choice of the Year and 2023 Creative Child Magazine's Product of the Year. Budget-conscious parents will appreciate the 2-stage design that adapts as Baby grows.

All Lullaby Earth crib mattresses are made in the U.S.A. using domestic and global materials. With responsible material sourcing – and no polyurethane foam, flame retardants, vinyl, PFAS or toxic VOCs – Lullaby Earth's non-toxic crib mattresses are safer for Baby and the planet, too. Food-grade, wipe-clean waterproofing helps to keep the mattresses hygienic.

The Lullaby Earth mattress line-up is allergy-friendly, MADE SAFE® certified, GREENGUARD® Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free validated. The brand continues its support of advocacy organizations like Green America that are working to protect the environment.

Get ready for an exciting expansion as the brand prepares to launch a highly anticipated non-toxic kids' collection that prioritizes both health and affordability. Parents are invited to meet the Lullaby Earth team in person across the country at Babies & Bumps and Prego Expo events throughout the summer.

About Lullaby Earth

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize physical, chemical, allergenic and hygienic safety, as well as enhance breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

SOURCE Lullaby Earth