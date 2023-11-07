Lullaby Earth Wins 2023 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA)

Lullaby Earth

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The winning Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection is certified non-toxic, waterproof and loved by parents.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, a non-toxic crib and kids mattress manufacturer on a mission to create the safest and healthiest children's mattresses at prices everyone can afford, announced today that the Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection has won a 2023 National Parenting Award (NAPPA). For more than 33 years, NAPPA has ensured that parents purchase the highest quality products to help them connect and enjoy time with their families, and Lullaby Earth is proud to be selected as one of this year's honorees.

The winning Lullaby Earth Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection features 8.5″ deep twin and full mattresses as well as a 6" deep trundle size. All models have a breathable, waterproof cover that can be removed for easy washing when accidents happen. The unique combination of polyester densified batting combined with a comfy innerspring offers a supportive feel. The Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection is a healthier and more sustainable option for children as it avoids the use of polyurethane foam and a host of other chemicals for a more environmentally friendly design.

Lullaby Earth has eliminated the use of materials like vinyl/PVC, polyurethane foam and flame retardants. Lullaby Earth also avoids questionable materials such as formaldehyde, fluorinated compounds (PFCs), pesticides, glues/adhesives and GMOs. All Lullaby Earth products, including the winning Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection, are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated.

The brand's newly launched kids line also includes a Kids Pillow and Kids Mattress Protector Pad. To learn more about the Lullaby Earth's Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection, please visit lullabyearth.com. To learn more about the National Parenting Products Awards (NAPPA) visit HERE.

About Lullaby Earth
Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest mattresses on the planet at accessible price points. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize safety benefits such as Physical, Chemical, Allergenic, and Hygienic, as well as enhanced Breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014, followed by the Dream Easy™ Kids Mattress Collection.

