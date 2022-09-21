Lulu et Gigi Couture Launches the Prêt-à-Porter Collection & Sets the Trend with a New Experience for NYFW Runway Shows

The Lulu et Gigi 2022 launch immerses audiences in a Flashmob experience during NYFW and brings live social media streamers to Central Park in real-time entertainment, satire, and artistic expression via the global web.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lulu et Gigi, a world-renowned children's couture brand, is pleased to announce the launch of the Prêt-à-Porter Collection, displayed at the MissLulu NYFW Runway Show 2022 at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, NY, via Flashmob experience. Feminine, ethereal, and divine is the new breathtaking prêt-à-porter collection. The brand is exploring a new avenue to fill the niche with more high-end ready-to-wear pieces.

Eni Hegedus-Buiron, Founder & Designer of Lulu et Gigi Couture From the Prêt-à-Porter Collection - Lulu et Gigi Couture Launch 2022

The flashmob reminded us of Bill Wasik's eight shows in 2003, cultural critic and former editor of Harper's Magazine. The show was a delightful surprise experience with art, musicians, ballet dancers & fashion models in the afternoon on Sept 10 in Central Park for a Public unplanned Epic display during last week's Fashion Week in NYC. Founder & Designer Eni Hegedus-Buiron states, "In going the unconventional route of a fashion flashmob, this harmonious juxtaposition created a type of magic between models and the public. The models with the delicate and refined couture became living art installations, and each individual had beautiful and unique experiences, which is what NYFW should do. We are missing that sense of connection, that sense of spontaneity. This is the way fashion was meant to be shared." Clients like Francesca Capaldi, Ava Killer, & Ariana Greenblatt have showcased the red carpets w/ Lulu et Gigi.

Some other recognitions of the brand include:

Featured in Vogue, Tayler, Harpers, Elle, and Cosmo Ukraine

Winner of the Designer of the Year Award at Paris Fashion Week

Winner of Global Women's "Most Inspirational Woman of the Year 2019"

"Top recommended brands for two consecutive years" by Milk Magazine

Recommended Brand by British Vogue, February 2020

Top 10 Most Iconic Moments in Paris Fashion Week History

The first designer in history to use a double amputee child model at NYFW

First international children's designer to show at Mercedes Benz with global children models and down syndrome model

About Lulu et Gigi Couture

Our exclusive designs encompass extraordinary craftsmanship, refined couture details & custom-made-to-order by hand. Simplicity in all its splendor, an homage to Classic French Couture with a modern-day twist, is what makes every Lulu et Gigi garment an actual work of art. Lulu et Gigi have founded on the idea that children are our most precious treasure. We are a luxury brand that has chosen to create with purpose. We proudly support models of diversity as well as non-for-profits that help those who have been affected by Human Trafficking. We must all work together to save the children of the world.

