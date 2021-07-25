Lulu Promotions & Music Media Kit by Ismail Sirdah

DULUTH, Ga., July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1994, Mr. Sirdah runs his own entertainment promotions firm, which has developed to be one of the outstanding firms in the industry in the southeast. Lulu Promotions and Music has successfully sponsored concerts and events in different musical and artistic genres, most remarkably Hispanic or Latin. Mr. Ismail Sirdah himself grows in the enrichment of cultures by being able to enjoy various ones. He credits this to living in a city that is treated as the melting pot of cultures.

The company has targeted different genres of artistic and musical cultures, and has been gifted with a broad and strong fan base. The company is represented in such venues as El Noa Noa, El Espacio, Nash Farm, and the Gas South Arena. Ismail Sirdah and his company have gained tremendous trust from more artists and performers for their bookings, production, design and marketing of local events and concerts. The company gained high attendance rates during every event or concert.

Lulu Promotions & Music has also one of the biggest database with its own ticketing site, selling tickets for each event, providing customers physical and electronic tickets. With an entertainment and lifestyle constantly changing, Lulu Promotions & Music will always continue to be one step ahead of the game. Ismail Sirdah goal is continue bringing to Georgia the newest and hottest artist for the hispanic community to enjoy.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12878733

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ismail Sirdah Marketing & Events