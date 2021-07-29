Lulu Tyson Named OneShare Health Vice President of Strategic Development

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShare Health has named Lulu Orange Tyson the organization's new vice president of strategic development. OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, nonprofit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM). As a faith-based healthcare system, OneShare brings together those who align with its core biblical principles and statement of beliefs.

Tyson will be responsible for planning and executing growth initiatives focused on developing and maintaining business relationships with targeted affinity channels. Before coming to OneShare Health, Tyson served as Area Admissions Marketing Director/Nurse Liaison for Lifespace Communities, Inc. where she was recognized as an Outstanding Contributor for generating more than $15 million in revenue.

"We are thrilled to have Lulu join our leadership team at OneShare," said CEO Jeff Gary. "She brings new energy and will provide crucial counsel as we look to continue our growth and become a provider of choice for those looking for a ministry-focused, unique option to health care."

Throughout her career, Tyson has represented many premier brands, products and services as a spokesmodel working from promotional talent, to a professional voice over, a feature in commercials, and coordinating and directing events in Florida.

"I am excited to join the team at OneShare and be a part of making a difference in the lives of our members," said Tyson. "It is a true honor to lead this team into a season of growth. I'm looking forward to where this next step takes OneShare Health."

Tyson holds a Master's in Business Administration from Florida International University in Miami, Florida, and a doctoral degree in strategic leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She is a South Florida native and will continue to reside in South Florida with her husband Charlie.

Read more about Lulu Orange Tyson with her introduction at OneShareHealth.com.

About OneShare Health: View Website

OneShare Health is a faith-based healthcare organization that welcomes and unites those who agree with its core biblical principles and statement of beliefs on how to live life, take care of health, and support others. OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, nonprofit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM). Health sharing plans are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members. OneShare Health is a Health Care Sharing Ministry that exists as a witness to the love and faithfulness of God as He provides for the medical needs of His children.

