lululab Wins CES Innovation Awards for Two Consecutive Years

CTA experts, who host CES, evaluate technological innovations and give the CES Innovation Awards for the most innovative products in 28 categories.

Yongjoon Choe, CEO of lululab said, "I am glad that LUMINI's innovative value has been recognized worldwide for two consecutive years. LUMINI Home, which won the Innovation Awards at CES 2020, has the advantage of making skin care easy and more effective at home through a skin care system."

lululab, a company from C-lab, which is itself a Samsung Electronics in-house venture, developed LUMINI, a customized skin care solution using artificial intelligence. Launched in 2019, LUMINI scans your skin in 10 seconds to analyze it and recommend the right cosmetics for your skin type.

Recently, lululab launched 'Your Beauty Store' in Sharaf DG, the largest electronic retailer in the Middle East, to lead the K-beauty export market.

For more detailed information on luulab, visit http://www.lulu-lab.com/en/.

About lululab

A fast-growing beauty AI startup lululab is a spin-off of C-Lab, the in-house venture company program of Samsung Electronics in 2017. lululab has been developing the "LUMINI", which scan and analyze a person's facial skin. LUMINI was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awareds Honoree in the biotech category for its novel use of skin data in the beauty industry and was selected as one of the Winners of Cosmoprof Awards Asia in the skincare category at COSMOPROF ASIA 2018. Also, this solution was prestigious worldwide design awards including iF DESIGN AWARD, Red Dot Design Award in 2018.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market. Follow our work at www.born2global.com or find us at Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

lululab: sh.park@lulu-lab.com

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

SOURCE K-ICT Born2Global Centre

Related Links

http://www.born2global.com

