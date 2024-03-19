Luma & Leaf Ⓡ Announces Launch in Select Whole Foods Market Stores

The accessible, conscious skincare brand debuts five SKUs at key retailer

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare company Luma & Leaf Ⓡ announces its launch with Whole Foods Market. Luma & Leaf will be launching nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores, as well as available to add to Whole Foods Market online orders. Focused on solutions for everyday skin concerns, the line specializes in affordable, efficacious skincare products made with high-quality, consciously sourced ingredients that are designed to be gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

Luma & Leaf will debut at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide with 5 core products: Hydraglow - Hyaluronic Acid + AHA Gel Cleanser, Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Serum, Relief & Repair - Oat + Niacinamide Moisturizer, Fresh Lift - Peptide + Hibiscus Firming Moisturizer, and Soft Focus - Pore Clearing Toner. Luma & Leaf Hydraglow Hyaluronic Acid + AHA Gel Cleanser is one of the brand's best sellers that can now be found on the shelves at Whole Foods Market.

Luma & Leaf conducted extensive quantitative research, engaging skincare consumers across the US to help develop the brand. This affirmed their guiding tenets i.e., that most people want plant-based, sensitive-skin-friendly formulas with clinically studied, effective ingredients and without the traditional markup. Luma & Leaf continues to rely on this co-creative process with consumers having surveyed over 5,000 skincare consumers to date.

"As a young skincare brand, we are so grateful for the opportunity to work with Whole Foods Market, which we see as an ideal retailer," said Luma & Leaf Vice-President of Global Retail Sales Chelsea Bartkowiak.

ABOUT LUMA & LEAF

Luma & Leaf redefines skincare with an unwavering commitment to clean, plant-powered active ingredients and proprietary blends, our goal is to deliver gentle, effective, and uncomplicated solutions that restore all skin types to their healthiest and most luminous state. For everyone from the skin confused to the skin obsessed, our simplicity-first approach is all nurture and zero stress. Every Luma & Leaf product is based in science, packed with the highest quality botanical ingredients, and rigorously tested for sensitive-skin safety. We are committed to making a positive impact on people's skin, while always doing our best for the planet as well. That is why our consciously sourced formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful additives. Illuminate your skin, Illuminate your life. Visit lumaandleaf.com .

