Luma Financial Technologies Partners with RetireOne® to Enhance RIA Access and Transparency in Annuity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), an award-winning global independent alternative investment platform, announced today their partnership with RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. Luma's innovative platform will now integrate RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace of commission-free annuity and insurance solutions, providing non-insurance licensed Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) with a smooth and convenient experience in managing annuity offerings for their clients.

The partnership between Luma and RetireOne prioritizes RIAs, combining Luma's pioneering annuity product evaluation tools with accessibility to an array of the best in-class advisory solutions RetireOne offers. Luma's fully customizable platform is equipped with abundant resources, allowing RIAs and fee-based advisors the ability to confidently offer clients access to suitable annuity solutions as part of their wholistic portfolios.

"We are thrilled to be increasing annuity access on our platform to non-insurance licensed RIAs and fee-based advisors seeking insurance solutions to their clients," said Brady Beals, Director of Investment Solutions at Luma Financial Technologies. "There continues to be strong RIA demand for annuities and it is our mission to continue increasing availability and transparency of these products so financial professionals are best equipped to serve their clients' insurance solution needs."

As the annuity sector continues to grow, RIAs and fee-based advisors have an opportunity to reassess their own strategies and cater their approaches to better serve clients' evolving needs. In partnership with RetireOne Luma's seamless platform sets a new technology standard and provides a strong foundation for RIAs, now including non-insurance licensed RIAs, in providing access to first-class financial solutions and advice.

"Incorporating our solutions with Luma's simplified product assessment tools grants a wider pool of RIAs the control to easily engage with annuities, and research specific products that match the unique needs of their clients," said RetireOne President Ed Mercier. "We share a common value of transparency with Luma, and we are eager to continue providing RIAs and fee-based advisors with solutions they can trust and rely on."

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma") has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About RetireOne

Serving over 1,100 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1.4 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients' valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne and LinkedIn.

