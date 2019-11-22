LUMA Hotel Times Square Announces Pre-Cyber Monday Deal

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering an early start to holiday savings, LUMA Hotel Times Square's Pre-Cyber Monday deal is live and bookable beginning today. Our boutique hotel in NYC is offering a significant 35% super sale on all guest room bookings from January 1st to October 31st, 2020. There's no need to wait until Cyber Monday for the biggest deal of the year for stays in 2020.

In addition to deluxe overnight hotel accommodations, each booking also includes attractive amenities, including a daily glass of Sangria from Ortzi, an evening turndown with gourmet chocolate, ETRO Italian bath products, luxury towels and robes by Frette, access to Blink Fitness, complimentary lightning-fast WiFi and in-room Nespresso coffee at our Times Square hotel.

Located on 41st Street between Broadway and the Avenue of the Americas, and just steps from Bryant Park and Times Square, LUMA's location provides guests with easy access to Midtown's iconic landmarks and New York City's best attractions, like Rockefeller Center, Broadway Theaters, Macy's Herald Square, luxury Fifth Avenue shopping, and more.

LUMA's Pre Cyber-Monday super sale offers 35% off accommodations and is valid for all room types and any length of stay from January 1 to October 31, 2020. This hotel offer is only bookable through December 3, 2019.

*Terms and Conditions: New bookings only. This NYC hotel deal cannot be combined with other offers. A 72-hour cancelation policy and additional restrictions apply.

To book LUMA's Pre-Cyber Monday deal and to learn more about our NYC hotel, visit www.lumahotels.com/special-offers/cyber.

About LUMA Hotel Times Square

Located at the intersection of New York City's Times Square, Bryant Park and Garment Districts, the newly-built LUMA Hotel Times Square delights guests with forward-thinking amenities throughout 130 well-appointed rooms and suites. With distinct offerings like Manhattan's first robot butler and a curated Glow Concierge program, LUMA's modern hospitality illuminates guests with dynamic energy and an independent spirit. Groups traveling together love the hotel's unique and spacious two king bedded rooms, while other guests indulge in LUMA's coveted Times Square Ball Drop view rooms and suites. LUMA's ground floor houses Ortzi, a Basque-inspired restaurant and bar helmed by award-winning chef Jose Garces. For more information, please visit www.lumahotels.com.

CONTACT:

Megan Trivelli

LUMA@brandmanagency.com

SOURCE LUMA Hotel Times Square