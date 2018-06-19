LUMA Hotel Times Square Launches Summer Sale

Included in the promotion, guests will enjoy complimentary daily breakfast for two at Ortzi Restaurant. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, Ortzi is centered around Basque-inspired cuisine by Iron Chef winner Jose Garces.



LUMA's independent spirit shines through with modern intuitive services and amenities such as daily complimentary sangria served at Ortzi Bar, and Manhattan's first robot butler, Alina. The hotel's central location in midtown Manhattan – steps from both Times Square and Bryant Park - make it ideal for business or leisure travel. Guests will enjoy access to timeless landmarks and attractions including Rockefeller Center, Broadway Theaters, Bryant Park, Macy's Herald Square and shopping along 5th Avenue.

LUMA is encouraging guests to act fast and book their 2018 and 2019 travel now, in order to secure the hotel's biggest deal of the season.

About LUMA Hotel Times Square

LUMA Hotel Times Square is a newly-built property located on 41st Street between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas in the heart of New York City. Bright, innovative and inviting, LUMA shines a light on the best of modern hospitality and illuminates guests with dynamic energy and an independent spirit. Designed by New York architect Peter Poon, the hotel boasts 130 well-appointed guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows for enjoying natural light and taking in views of Manhattan. Reflecting the ambition and allure of the city, the hotel is ideally situated amongst developing tech firms, and international fashion houses, as well as steps away from New York City landmarks and attractions. LUMA's ground floor houses the restaurant, Ortzi, taking its name from the Basque word for sky and inspired by the region's great tradition of tapas.

